OT Security Specialist & Controller
2022-12-07
Are you searching for an opportunity to work with OT security in a global highly professional security team?
Essity's strategy to increase initiatives in digitalization/Industry 4.0 requires solid solutions and skills where OT security becomes key. With this global role you will support manufacturing sites and teams all over the world. You will get experience from a diverse manufacturing environment with good opportunities for personal development.
As an Operational Technology (OT) Security Specialist & Controller, you will be operating in the heart of the business and collaborate with both OT- and IT-teams. The objective is to support the business to run secure and safe operations. You will provide practical guidance on how to achieve the best balance between risk and needs.
The role focuses on OT security, but you can also get broader responsibilities to cover other tasks managed by the Information Security Team. Each team member's responsibility is defined annually and is assigned based on Essity's current risk exposure as well as the team member's competences and individual development goals.
The OT Security Specialist will work close to the OT Security Functional Lead, but report to Director Information Security. The position is preferably in Gothenburg, but other Essity offices can be discussed.
Main Responsibilities
Continuous technology and information risk watch.
Provide security guidance and awareness to Essity employees.
Perform OT security assessments at design and implementation phases of projects and changes.
Manage incidents and service requests.
Continual improvement of the OT Security Program and Information Security Management System.
Evolve Essity's information security capabilities consistent with the risk portfolio.
Develop and maintain the security and solution knowledgebase (models, templates, standards, and procedures) that are used to leverage security capabilities in projects and operations.
Monitor compliance with Essity security standards and follow up on remediating activities with focus on OT security.
Report achievements to IT and OT management.
Experience and Qualification Requirements
Experience from working in the OT security area.
Good understanding of terms and concepts such as Industry 4.0, IIoT, ICS, DCS, WCS, HMI and PLC.
Academic degree in computer science or certificates relevant to OT Security, e.g., GISCP and IEC 62443.
Quality oriented with high documentation and presentation skills.
To be successful in this role you need to have a good understanding of industry best practices and solutions, such as network segmentation and segregation, firewalls, secure remote access, and monitoring. You shall be able to think conceptually about security and bring overview to problems. Ability to motivate Essity employees to maintain a security conscious behavior is highly valued. You are a team player who is self-motivated with a positive attitude and who can deliver results within agreed time.
Additional Information
Please send in your application to us in English via our website at your earliest convenience but not later than the deadline.
Essity kindly but firmly declines direct contact with recruiting and staffing agencies, as well as job advertising sellers.
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. Together, we are improving lives, every day.
Collaborative and Caring Culture | Empowerment & Engaged People | Work with Impact and A Powerful Purpose | Individual Learning & Career Growth | Health & Safety Priority | Sustainable Value Together| Innovation| Sustainable Working Life | Total Reward
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-18
