Order Administrator
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-10
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a central role in an international technology environment where smooth order handling is essential to both financial control and customer satisfaction. This is a hands-on assignment for you who enjoy combining administration, finance-related follow-up, and ongoing contact with both customers and internal stakeholders.
In this role, you will work across the full order flow and help ensure that deliveries, costs, invoicing, and documentation are handled with accuracy and structure. You will also support service assignments as well as deliveries of products and spare parts, with a clear focus on quality and compliance. It is an exciting opportunity if you want a broad role where your work has a direct impact on both operations and the customer experience.
Job DescriptionYou will manage customer orders throughout the full lifecycle, from order entry to follow-up and invoicing.
You will monitor deliveries, costs, and invoicing to help maintain strong financial control.
You will support the administration of service assignments and deliveries of products and spare parts.
You will help ensure that work is carried out in line with contracts, internal processes, and documentation standards.
You will maintain ongoing communication with customers and internal stakeholders to keep the order flow efficient and clear.
You will contribute to a high-quality way of working by keeping information accurate, structured, and up to date.
RequirementsExperience from administrative work.
Basic understanding of finance and business processes.
A structured and detail-oriented way of working with a solution-focused mindset.
Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with both customers and internal stakeholders.
Fluent English and Swedish.
Nice to haveExperience in order management.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7545875-1939638". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9847411