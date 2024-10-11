Operator lead with EHS and electronic background
2024-10-11
Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to be part of a fast-growing tech environment? One of Europe's leading and rapidly expanding companies is now looking for passionate and organized operators to assemble their latest innovative batteries. Location in Stockholm, Solna.
Job ResponsibilitiesAs an operator, you will be a key person in the production flow and assembly line, playing a critical role in shaping the future of battery solutions. Your main tasks will include:
Taking the lead on 5S implementation to ensure a clean, organized, and efficient work environment.
Contributing your EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) expertise to maintain and enhance a safe workplace.
Utilizing your electrical knowledge to assemble and upgrade advanced batteries.
Constructing enclosures for battery installations.
Providing guidance to your colleagues and ensuring adherence to safety and quality standards. You will need to have the personality and confidence to address issues and correct them when something is done wrong.
Being prepared to handle heavy lifting during the packaging of upgraded batteries.
ProfileWe are looking for someone with a passion for technology and a strong background in EHS. Experience in electrical work is highly valued, but if you are curious and eager to learn and grow in a fast-changing environment, you are exactly who we are looking for. Key qualities include:
Strong organizational skills, with a focus on 5S and continuous improvement.
The ability to lead and guide others, especially in maintaining safety and quality standards.
Attention to detail and a strong work ethic.
Comfort with following instructions in English and/or Swedish (Swedish language skills are not a requirement but are appreciated).
Position Details and Recruiting Process:This is a full-time position with working hours scheduled during daytime Monday to Friday, butevenings and nights can occur due to the three different working shifts. Start date is as soon as possible. The employment is with Starfinder, and you will have a consulting manager who will support you along the way to a successful career.
For questions about the position and the process, please contact Amanda Svenberg at Starfinder +46 76 009 77 46. Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible. Applications for the position are only accepted through the ad.
We look forward to receiving your application!
