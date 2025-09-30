Operations Manager Sweden
2025-09-30
We are looking for an Operations Manager Sweden for Geobear in Stockholm (Kungsängen). Start is ASAP and this is a permanent role with 6 months probation time.
Geobear is a global contractor focusing on saving tax payers money and reducing frustration of metropolitan inhabitants by avoiding closures of major road and rail lines. We also help homeowners to repair foundation soil problems without having to move out, and keep businesses and factories running during subsidence repair. We serve infrastructure, commercial and residential customers globally. Geobear provides a non-disruptive and value adding alternative to conventional underpinning to solve foundation subsidence problems - from the tundra to the jungle. You can read more here www.geobear.se
In this role you will be responsible for:
1) Project Delivery Process
• Project quality and efficiency
• HR management
• Material & equipment supply
• Onsite variations
2) Job Scheduling
• Attendant works and subcontracting
• Stock keeping and depot management
• Site Supervision and contracts management
3) Health & Safety, Environment, Quality
• Application of H&S policy & procedures
• Accident & near miss reporting
• Tools & equipment purchase and maintenance
• Quality of deliveries
The applicant is expected to have following competence:
• Good Swedish and English language skills
• Experienced in managing construction projects in Sweden with full responsibility for safety, quality, and compliance.
• Competent in Swedish legal requirements including roles as BAS-P (Planering) and BAS-U (Utförande) under the Swedish Work Environment Act, ensuring all work environment and safety obligations are fulfilled.
• Skilled in coordinating subcontractors, preparing and following work environment plans, conducting risk assessments, and supervising compliance with Arbetsmiljöverket regulations. Strong knowledge of Swedish building codes, permits, and labor requirements (including collective agreements such as Byggnads).
• Proven ability to deliver projects on schedule and within budget while maintaining high safety and quality standards.
In addition, the following are considered advantageous:
• Previous management experience
• Previous HR management
• Project/Site management experience
Main targets and focus:
• To aim for all contracts to be completed on time, within budget, to the client's satisfaction.
• Invoicing of completed jobs
• Checking / approving wages
• Use of Capatool on all jobs to be scheduled
• Checking that hours and kilos are correctly reported daily by site teams
• Ownership of site records, accuracy and on time delivery
• Efficient use of the schedule
• Weekly reporting on the KPI's
• Lessons learnt of NCR's
• Carry out site visits
• Tech liaison daily and as required
• Build ability to manage overnight possessions in rail/road
• Planning and scheduling maintenance to weekends
• Creating tracking for tools / equipment.
• Implementing new operations and scheduling systems once selected
• Work collaboratively with VP operations to develop the company operations process
• Implementing unit locations and teams within agreed timelines
Key KPIs:
You will be measured on:
• Revenue per unit per week in SEK and labour productivity
• Delivery output exceeding budget, weekly and daily follow up of targets
• Gross profit improvement through line items
• Project efficiency and quality
• Operational cost control
• Customer satisfaction and quality
• Operations Team internal employment work satisfaction, eNPS
• Continually reduce AFR / NCR's
• Time to recruit and productivity Supervisors and Technicians
We offer you:
• The support of a growth- and development-oriented organisation
• A broad and versatile job description where you can challenge yourself
• The opportunity to develop one's own role and the operation of the entire organization
• Flexible and varied work
• Competitive salary
Structure within the organisation:
• In this role you report to the BU Director- Nordics
This role requires traveling to different locations in Sweden on a regular basis.
The role is a full-time and permanent position with six months' probation time. This position is desired to be filled as soon as possible. The role is located in Stockholm (Kungsängen).
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
196 37 KUNGSÄNGEN Arbetsplats
Geobear Sweden Jobbnummer
9534227