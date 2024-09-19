Operations Manager at Epishine AB
2024-09-19
Epishine AB
Do you want to be a part of shaping the future of energy solutions? As Operations Manager at Epishine, you will have a unique opportunity to scale up our production, playing a key role in our journey towards global growth in sustainable technology!
Epishine, based in Linköping, Sweden, is the global leader in printed solar cells. Leveraging patented roll-to-roll technology, Epishine produces flexible solar cells at scale, setting new standards in sustainable energy production. These solar cells are not only exceptionally thin and lightweight but also excel in low-light conditions, making them ideal for indoor use and perfectly suited to the growing demand for green, small-scale connected electronics produced in high volumes.
Epishine's initial mission is to revolutionize the low-power electronics market by making devices self-powered through energy captured from ambient indoor light. By leading in sustainable energy solutions for small-scale electronics they are paving the way toward their long-term vision of a world where energy is not a problem. The company's dedicated team collaborates closely united by a shared purpose to achieve their goals and contribute to a greener planet.
For more information about Epishine and their products, visit www.epishine.com.
About the role As Operations Manager at Epishine, you will play a key role in enabling our goals by setting the strategy and executing plans to scale up production at our site in Linköping. You will lead and optimize operations related to our highly automated manufacturing. Your main responsibilities include developing and executing production plans to ensure that capacity, cost and quality targets are met timely and efficiently.
A significant part of your role involves driving continuous improvement and process optimization, which include preparation of capacity and process improvement related investments. Furthermore, you will manage relations, target setting and forecasts with suppliers to ensure that materials and components are of high quality and delivered on time.
In this role, you lead the team that includes Production Manager, Production Engineers and Supply Chain. You will collaborate closely with the R&D team to integrate innovative solutions in the production line to further improve the efficiency. Effectively managing resources and contributing to the achievement of the company's long-term goals for sustainability and innovation are also central aspects of your responsibilities.
You will have the opportunity to contribute your own insights on building an efficient operations organization.
Qualifications We are looking for a candidate that is an ambitious and committed leader with a talent for planning and optimizing production processes. You are a goal-oriented person with strong analytic skills, an eye for details and a constant drive for continuous improvement.
Collaboration is key and you excel at developing and motivating your team and you have strong communication skills. As the company operates in a rapidly growing and innovative industry, we are looking for a leader with the ability to adjust to new situations.
Another important skill that we value is your ability to bring new perspectives, especially regarding scaling up highly automated production environments, and to contribute to collective goals.
To succeed in this role, we expect you to have a relevant technical post-secondary education and proven track record of developing, implementing, and driving production processes. You have experience in high-volume production with a high degree of automation. You have experience in successfully scaling up production capacity in a previous role. We expect you to have experience in a formal leadership role, including establishing a production environment with a safe workplace. Knowledge of ISO-standards and how they interact with and set requirements for the business is a must. Strong understanding of supply chain processes and supplier strategies is a requirement. Excellent proficiency in English, both spoken and written is also a requirement.
Submit your application
For questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact the responsible recruitment team below.
We use work psychological tests in the selection process. You will be asked to respond to and motivate how you meet the mandatory and desirable qualifications for the position in terms of education, experience, and skills. Our initial focus will be on the mandatory requirements and your personal potential. Later stages will include personal interviews with both us and the client, as well as references.
Apply for the position by clicking "apply" and registering in our database, in accordance with GDPR guidelines.
We look forward to meeting you in the process!
Karolin Loström, 0721-47 92 36, karolin.lostrom@unikresurs.se
Daniel Edqvist, 0721-42 69 23, daniel.edqvist@unikresurs.se
Unik Resurs
