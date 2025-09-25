Operations Manager
2025-09-25
At Aquatech, we tackle the challenges of water scarcity and complexity by leveraging technology, expertise, and financing to deliver comprehensive solutions that reduce carbon and recycled water footprint. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition towards a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com.
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Operations Manager to work on-site in Boden, Sweden. The Manager will perform the duties described in the job description below.
The ideal candidate will be highly organized with technical knowledge, a good communicator, a problem solver, team-oriented, able to delegate, and customer service-driven. This candidate will also have previous experience in managing team members in an industrial setting or similar environment.
Job Duties:
Liaise with customer management on a day-to-day basis to provide updates on O&M
This is a daytime position (MF), on occasion, night and weekend calls may be required
Manage WTP-WWTP plant operation that includes maximizing plant uptime, and monitoring incoming and outgoing water quality and quantity of water produced.
Schedule plant activities such as water analysis, ion exchange regeneration, filter press cleaning
Ensure operations staff conducts water analysis at a pre-defined frequency and maintains logs
Guide the maintenance crew and ensure all tools and parts are available
Plan maintenance schedules and track inventory of spare parts
Train employees on safety, process, automation, and chemistry
Ensure housekeeping in the plant
Ensure that all safety protocols are followed by the O&M staff (for example, chemical hazards, confined space entry, Lockout-Tagout, etc., and electrical safety
Monitor chemical inventory at the plant and order chemicals promptly
Monitor spare parts inventory and ensure spares and materials are ordered on a Just In Time basis
Create systems to document logs, lessons learned, and Standard Operating Procedures
Create maintenance procedures and associated safety protocols
Closely interact with the corporate office for reports, expense control, and feedback on customer satisfaction
Conduct daily morning meetings with O&M staff to plan the day's work and Job Safety Analysis
Develop a safe and teamwork culture and ensure discipline among all employees
Conduct performance appraisals of all employees
Provide technical guidance on all aspects of running a successful O&M
Identify and develop projects to improve plant reliability, reduce costs, and improve safety.
Execute improvement projects approved by customer management
Supervise subcontractor work and negotiate long-term contracts with subcontractors.
Develop training documents
Other duties as assigned
Skill Requirements:
Basic knowledge of chemistry with the ability to quickly learn water chemistry
Experience with water treatment equipment such as filters, membrane systems, ion exchange resin systems, clarifiers, softening equipment, and sludge handling equipment
Experience with thermal process equipment such as heat exchangers, evaporators, crystallizers, and condensers is desired but not required. The ability to quickly learn these processes, however, is required.
Experienced in handling manpower to manage plants and/or projects
Ability to demonstrate he or she is a team player who can manage manpower, provide technical guidance, and ensure profitability of operations.
Aptitude for learning water treatment technology and Industrial / Municipal markets
Software skills: MS Office, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, etc.
A responsive and presentable individual who respects the customer relationship
Candidates with similar skills from other chemical industries can also be considered for this position
Ability to communicate effectively in English
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.
Physical Job Demands:
Lifting/carrying/moving 50 lbs, may need to climb ladders, cannot be afraid of heights, and will need to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on site. Involves sitting at a desk for extended periods of time. Needs a high degree of concentration in a busy area.
Qualifications/Experience
BS in Chemical, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering
Fifteen (15) or more years of experience in operating and maintaining an industrial water treatment facility or a water utility plant in a supervisory role is desirable.
Strong engineering acumen to implement continuous improvement initiatives
Exposure to various wastewater treatment processes such as pre-treatment, ion exchange, precipitation, and solids handling processes
Exposure to mechanical, electrical, automation, controls, and chemistry aspects of the water treatment plant
Experienced in the Operation and Maintenance of water treatment plants
Experience with the EU OSH (similar to US OSHA-10 certification)
