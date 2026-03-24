Operations Manager
Aquatech International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2026-03-24
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aquatech International AB i Boden
Aquatech has a need for a full-time O&M Manager to work in our Boden, Sweden, location. The O&M Manager will report to the Director of Integrated Water Service and will perform the duties described in the job description below, and will be considered an Exempt employee.
The ideal candidate will be highly organized, technically knowledgeable, a good communicator, a problem solver, team-oriented, able to delegate, and customer service-driven. This candidate will also have previous experience in managing team members in an industrial setting or a similar environment.
Job Description:
The job duties for this position include the following but are not limited to:
• Liaise with customer management on day to day basis to provide update on O&M
• This is a day time position (M-F, 40 hours/week), though night and weekend calls may be required
• Manage WTP-WWTP plant operation that includes maximizing plant up time, monitoring incoming and outgoing water quality and quantity of water produced.
• Schedule plant activities such as water analysis, ion exchange regeneration, filter press cleaning
• Ensure operations staff conducts water analysis at pre-defined frequency and maintains logs
• Provide guidance to maintenance crew and ensure all tools and parts available
• Plan maintenance schedules and track inventory of spare parts
• Train employees on safety, process, automation and chemistry
• Ensure housekeeping in the plant
• Ensure that all safety protocols are followed by the O&M staff (for example, chemical hazards, confined space entry, Lockout-Tagout etc. and electrical safety
• Monitor chemical inventory at the plant and order chemicals in a timely manner
• Monitor spare parts inventory and ensure spares and material is ordered on Just In Time basis
• Create systems to document logs, lessons learned, Standard Operating Procedure
• Create maintenance procedures and associated safety protocols
• Closely interact with corporate office for reports, expenses control and feedback on customer satisfaction
• Conduct daily morning meetings with O&M staff to plan day's work and Job Safety Analysis
• Develop a safety and team work culture and ensure discipline among all employees
• Conduct performance appraisals of all employees
• Provide technical guidance on all aspects of running a successful O&M
• Identify and develop projects that will improve plant reliability, reduce cost and improve safety.
• Execute improvement projects approved by customer management
• Supervise sub-contractor work, negotiate long term contracts with sub-contractors.
• Develop training documents
Minimum Qualifications/ Experience:
BS in Chemical, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering
Fifteen (15) or more years of experience in the operation and maintenance of an industrial water treatment facility or a water utility plant in a supervisory role is desirable.
• Strong engineering acumen to implement continuous improvement initiatives
• Exposure to various wastewater treatment processes such as pre-treatment, Ion exchange, precipitation, and solids handling processes
• Exposure to mechanical, electrical, automation, controls, and chemistry aspects of the water treatment plant
• Experienced in the operation and Maintenance of water treatment plants
• OSHA-10 certification
• A team leader who makes customer satisfaction the top-most goal
Skill Requirements:
Basic knowledge of chemistry, with the ability to quickly learn water chemistry
Experience with water treatment equipment such as filters, membrane systems, ion exchange resin systems, clarifiers, softening equipment, and sludge handling equipment
Experience with thermal process equipment such as heat exchangers, evaporators, crystallizers, and condensers is desired but not required. However, the ability to quickly learn these processes is required.
Experienced in handling manpower to manage plants and/or projects
Ability to demonstrate he or she is a team player who can manage manpower, provide technical guidance, and ensure the profitability of operations.
Aptitude for learning water treatment technology and Industrial / Municipal markets
Software skills: MS Office, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint etc.
Responsive and presentable individual who respects customer relationships
Candidates with similar skills from other chemical industries can also be considered for this position
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Physical Job Demands:
Lifting/carrying/moving 50 lbs, may need to climb ladders, and cannot be afraid of heights, and will need to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on site. Involves sitting at a desk for extended periods of time. Needs a high degree of concentration in a busy area. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: careersatase@aquatech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aquatech International AB
(org.nr 559447-2820)
961 43 BODEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9817560