Operations Manager
2024-07-24
Do you want to take on a crucial role within Sandvik Group IT? To our Managed Applications and Collaboration Tools teams we're now looking for a confident Operations Manager.
We offer you the chance to participate from the start and build our operational excellence - setting up strategies and goals while working with cutting edge technologies such as AI and automation!
About your job
In this position, you interact with stakeholders to make sure that we have available and relevant information about our services, products and operational statuses. You're responsible for ensuring structured, proactive and efficient operations of our platforms by capturing needs and ideas for product improvement and refine delivery flows and bolster operations capabilities. This includes taking ownership for ensuring successful performance of our managed service provider and enforcing a proactive mindset in operations, as well as handling service offerings. At the end of the day, your focus is to improve our operations through defining and follow up KPIs, establishing operational insights, and identifying and implementing improvement activities in collaboration with our teams and our vendors.
The location for this position is Sandviken or Stockholm, and we embrace a hybrid work model where you can combine office work with remote working. Regular travel to Sandviken is required if you're stationed in Stockholm, as your management team and some team members are based there.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a university degree in IT combined with proven experience of operations within a technology-driven environment and a track record of proactively managing and improving delivery flows. For this role, you need a solid history of successful stakeholder and supplier management and experience from working with the Microsoft 365 platform and ServiceNow. Familiarity with agile work fundamentals, frameworks, methods and practices is necessary. We consider knowledge of IT service management frameworks such as ITIL as well as experience with continuous improvement practices like Lean or Six Sigma as beneficial. A background in project management or a related certification is also good to have. Acting in a global environment means you need excellent English skills, verbally and in writing. Knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
You embody a positive spirit, characterized by a continuous search for operational improvements and automation opportunities. You're a natural leader who motivates your team towards the common purpose of optimized and successful operations. You thrive in a dynamic environment and demonstrate a commitment to efficiency and quality. Being thorough and detail oriented you have a structured approach in your work. With your excellent communication skills, you build strong relationships with the people you encounter.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Patrik Håkansson, Product Owner - Managed Applications, patrik.hakansson@sandvik.com
Anna Hellohf, Product Owner - Collaboration Tools, anna.hellohf@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 14th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0067420.
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance, and it can be difficult to reach us during the summer. We'll get back to you as soon as possible. The recruitment process can also be a bit longer than usual.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
