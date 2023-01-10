Operations Developer
Ncc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Solna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Solna
2023-01-10
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ncc AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Upplands Väsby
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Operations Developer to join a team of five, with an overall purpose to ensure a common efficient approach for our management systems, quality management and operational audits within NCC.
We are building for the future
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization. NCC is leading the way in developing our business and future proofing our IT platform. We are currently recruiting professionals who thrive on becoming important players in our digital transformation journey - setting the management system as the baseline to improve from.
You will join the Group function "Finance & IT", which leads NCC 's strategic development and major change programs in the business. Finance & IT is NCC's development and delivery function for IT as well as operations development and research & innovation. We are a Nordic organization with 150+ employees working together closely under one common management.
About NCC: https://ncc-external.creo.se/i/eHpGFVPMPu-kuePTbmzwkw?format=1080p
The role
In this position you will take the lead in developing the NCC Group management systems.
In our digital transformation we strive to set new ways of working in our business in close cooperation with the business owners and development initiatives.
We aim to digitalize the processes all the way out to the end-users and customers at our sites. Providing the right information at the right time to the right role, defining the management system as the baseline to improve from.
Together with the business owners you will define the direction how to optimize and set an effective governance in place to ensure the NCC way of working is transparent, measured, maintained & developed, and understood, meeting customers' needs throughout the organization.
You will maintain and develop our Group Management System by:
• maintaining and keeping the Group Management System up to date
• developing the tools supporting the management systems as well as tools utilizing the system for future automation
• participating in development projects according to NCC development process
• cooperating with business owners to collect requirements and continuous development as well as train and educate in the new/future ways of working"
• being part of developing and improving the NCC Process model
• being part of developing and improving our local management systems.
Your profile
We believe that you have an education within E Sc. or B.Sc. in Construction, Engineering or Business or equivalent with 3-5 years as either Operations Developer, Management Consultant, Project Manager or other positions where you gained experience in the fields of:
• Operations development
• IT development, IT-architecture, requirements and project management
• Change management
• Process management, Methods & tools
The perfect match would be a new team member who
• has a strong business acumen, used to lead change in a large, complex and geographically dispersed organization
• enjoys identifying and dealing with various stakeholders and creating relationships and commitments
• is a star at both written and spoken communication in Swedish and English
• can interpret and connect information from operational, tactical and strategic perspectives
• has a good portion of passion, humor and patience to coach and train colleagues throughout the organization in NCC methods, tools and new ways of working
• are flexible, self-driven team player with an analytic ability.
Additional information
This position is in our head office in Solna, Sweden.
In accordance with NCC:s safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates.
Contact and application
Please register your application and CV in English below. Selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible but no later than February 10th. For further information on this position, please contact Head of Operations Development Helena Lindberg, 070-850 89 87 or HR Recruitment Specialist, Karin Österman de Wall, 079-078 7210.
Welcome with your application!
Not of interest to you? Please feel free to recommend it to a friend.
About us
At NCC, you become part of an organization with good values, high environmental awareness, and a strong will to succeed together. Every day, our more than 13,000 employees make decisions that improve people's everyday lives, both today and tomorrow. Here you work in a strong community together with committed and professional colleagues who are driven to learn new things, achieve goals, share experiences, and make a real difference together. We challenge ourselves to drive development and create sustainable solutions that move society forward with new knowledge.
As one of the Nordic region's leading construction and property development companies, we develop commercial properties, build schools, hospitals, homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure that shapes our way of life, work and travel in society. Through our industrial operations, we offer products and services with a focus on stone materials and asphalt production, paving assignments.
We kindly but firmly decline contact with recruiters and sellers of advertising or staffing solutions. Ersättning
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NCC AB
(org.nr 556034-5174) Arbetsplats
NCC Jobbnummer
7329512