Operations and Machine Director
European Spallation Source Eric / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2025-02-03
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is poised to become Europe's flagship neutron research facility, advancing the field of material science using cutting-edge technology. ESS will enable groundbreaking experiments that deepen our understanding of matter and address some of the most pressing global challenges in energy, health, and the environment. As a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC) uniting 13 member states, ESS is completing its construction phase and transitioning towards full user operations by the end of 2027. We are now seeking an experienced and dynamic Operations and Machine Director to play a pivotal role in this transformative journey.
Your role:
As the Operations and Machine Director, you will be responsible for ensuring the successful technical completion, reliable operation, and continuous development of the ESS neutron source. This includes overseeing the high-power proton accelerator and state-of-the-art spallation target - including the sophisticated control systems that work together to provide the neutrons to the scientific instruments - which together form the beating heart of ESS's mission.
You will report directly to the Director General and, as a member of the Executive Board, will contribute to the strategic and operational leadership of ESS. As such, your key responsibilities will include:
• Ensuring operational readiness of the high-power proton accelerator and the state-of-the-art spallation target, license compliance, and adherence to cost, schedule, performance, and quality goals.
• Driving technical innovation to establish ESS as a global leader in sustainable neutron production and utilisation.
• Leading and managing a team of senior managers with technical, operational and developmental responsibilities.
• Supporting the ESS scientific community by enabling the highest possible research impact.
• Providing strategic technical leadership across Operations, Accelerator, Target, and Integrated Control Systems.
• Advising the Director General on all neutron source and technical operations matters, whilst driving technical excellence across the organisation.
Working at ESS means contributing to one of the most exciting scientific ventures in Europe. You'll have the opportunity to shape the future of material science using neutrons while addressing critical societal challenges. Located in Lund, Sweden, ESS offers a collaborative and inclusive workplace in a vibrant, international city known for its rich history and innovation culture.
At ESS we offer talented and passionate people a unique opportunity to be involved in operating a world-leading facility for materials research. Besides attractive employment and relocation conditions, ESS provides a unique opportunity to influence the future of science and technology. You will also enjoy being part of a company culture that promotes collaboration and achievement.
About you:
Your leadership will reflect a balance of technical expertise, operational discipline, and strategic foresight, ensuring that ESS meets its scientific and societal goals. You will be a trusted advisor to the Director General and a key driver of innovation, collaboration, and excellence across the organisation. Therefore, we are seeking an experienced and rigorous leader who can bring:
• An advanced university degree in engineering, physics, or a relevant discipline.
• Substantial knowledge of big science projects, with a deep understanding of their complexity and demands.
• Hands-on experience in the disciplined operations of an accelerator, spallation target station (or a closely related area).
• A deep understanding of what is needed to commission and prepare a research facility for operations through the careful management of its transition to operational readiness.
• A background in collaborating with partner institutions for the delivery of in-kind contributions for successful operations.
• Substantial experience leading and developing teams in a large, complex, international, and fast-paced environment.
• A proven ability to drive change, and to design and implement impactful programs and policies.
• Strong technical and operational leadership skills, with a focus on identifying and enabling continuous innovation and excellence.
• Strong strategic planning, analytical, numerical, and writing skills.
• Comprehensive knowledge of scientific research laboratory practices and principles across key activity areas.
• The capability to work effectively at both strategic and operational levels, ensuring progress and delivering results.
ESS is an English language workplace. Therefore, fluency in English with excellent communication and interpersonal skills is essential. Knowledge of Swedish or other European languages would be an advantage.
The position is a 5-year assignment, and your workplace will be in Lund, Sweden. For this role, ESS provides full relocation support - including securing work authorisation if required.
To apply:
For an information packet about this prestigious appointment, please contact Eva Nielsen on eva.nielsen@lisberg.se
If you see yourself in this role, please submit your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. We can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. The last day for receiving applications is XXXX - so submit your application as soon as possible. Please quote the job reference number ESD-52292 in your application.
This role requires health and safety checks as well as enhanced security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application soon. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9142162