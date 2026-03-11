Operational Risk Manager
Nordnet Bank AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordnet Bank AB i Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Nordnet is a leading pan-Nordic digital platform for savings and investments. Ever since our start in 1996, our purpose has been to democratize savings and investments. Through passion, simplicity, and transparency, we challenge traditional ways in the financial industry, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Our ambition is to inspire, encourage and enable people to take their savings to the next level, no matter who they are. In brief: Raise the bar in our second line of defense
Nordnet is at a pivotal growth stage. We are not looking for a risk "administrator"; we want a seasoned professional to act as a strategic partner and a constructive challenger. Joining the Operational Risk Control function in the second line of defense, you will ensure our innovation remains resilient by identifying and mitigating risks before they materialize. This is part of the role
Constructive challenge: Act as a robust second line of defense, providing oversight and high-quality challenge to the 1st LoD.
Strategic RCSA leadership: Lead the annual risk assessment process for Nordnet's significant processes, moving beyond simple identification to targeted analysis and evaluation of process and systemic vulnerabilities.
Root cause expertise: Manage the incident lifecycle via JIRA, focusing on root cause analysis to drive long-term structural improvements.
Process risk oversight in a digital environment: Provide expert oversight on key operational process risks, ensuring our risk management framework is robust and adapted to the complexities of a highly digitized financial institution.
NPA governance: Critical role in the New Product Approval Process (NPAP), ensuring new features don't introduce unintended risks to our customers or platform.
Cultivate a sound risk culture: Act as a champion for the risk framework, educating the organization on our approach to risk management while simultaneously understanding and incorporating the business perspective.
This is you
Experienced: 3+ years in risk management (1st, 2nd, or 3rd LoD), ideally within a digitally-native organisation and/or a financial institution.
Analytically minded: You don't just see a "manual error", you see a process or system design flaw that needs fixing.
Risk framework and regulation expertise: Knowledge of relevant laws, EU guidelines, and established risk and control frameworks is desirable.
Communication: Ability to translate complex risk data and findings into actionable insights for presentation to the Board and Management.
Language: You are fluent in English, both written and spoken; fluency in a Nordic language is an advantage.
About Nordnetters
We value experimentation and continuous improvement. With an impartial approach, we welcome new ideas to boost our progress. Sharing knowledge and learning from our setbacks is part of the game. We have the courage to ask questions and admit that we do not have the answer, all the time. We believe that straightforward and transparent communication build trust and inclusion.
Culture is built and cared for, each day by everyone. We're proud of ours. Having a flat organization where anyone can talk to anyone creates a warm and friendly atmosphere worth protecting. We believe in a culture where every effort counts and where everyone is being recognized. A culture embracing our core values - passion, simplicity and transparency on all levels, no matter who you are or what you do. What we offer We offer you the opportunity to work in a great team within a friendly Nordic environment with a strong focus on innovation, product development and technology. We are proud of the friendly and humble environment and commit to our goals as a team.
We are 900 employees in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen.
You can also visit us on: www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk
and www.nordnet.fi.
Application
Please note that we do only accept applications through our recruitment system, hence no email applications will be considered.
If you have questions, please contact Frida Westman, Head of Operational Risk Control, frida.westman@nordnet.se
or Lovisa Malmberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, lovisa.malmberg@nordnet.se
.
We also want to inform you that Nordnet conducts mandatory credit and background checks, as well as drug testing as a part of our recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7368235-1887270". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordnet Bank AB
(org.nr 516406-0021), https://career.nordnetab.com
Alströmergatan 39 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nordnet Jobbnummer
9791469