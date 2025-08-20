Operational Rescue Lead
2025-08-20
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll do
Right now, we are looking for a Operational Rescue Lead for Stegras site in Boden Operations. In this role you will report to our Fire, Rescue & Crisis Manager and sit within our Safety and Security function. The team is responsible for ensuring the health and safety and support the assurance of health and safe and effective operations in all areas and facilities in the organization.
As an Operational Rescue Lead you'll work in a key position within our industrial emergency and rescue service in Boden. Together with the Fire, Rescue & Crisis Manager you will ensure that Stegra has the right capabilities to manage risks and potential incidents within the facility. The overall focus of this role is to protect personnel, the environment, the facility, and the surrounding community. This will include strategic, tactical, and operational responsibilities, with a particular focus on planning, building, and developing the operations - including preventive safety measures.
You will take a leading role in coordinating and operationally directing the emergency and rescue response team both internally and externally. You will also work operationally yourself and be part of the on-call duty organization.
Listed below are examples of day-to-day tasks and responsibility that are included in this role:
Ensure the operation and readiness of Stegra's internal emergency and rescue response team (staffing, equipment, vehicles, and communication)
Responsibility for incident planning based on the facility's risk profile and critical scenarios
Scheduling of on-call personnel in cooperation with responsible managers
Establish, develop, and maintain structures for incident command and execution
Lead and evaluate training and exercise activities
Participate in the emergency, rescue and crisis duty organization, e.g., as Duty Officer and/or Incident Commander.
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
Specific to this role we're looking for someone who's structured, resilient under stress, and analytical. You possess strong collaboration skills and relationship-building personality. You're a problem-solver with a holistic perspective and long-term approach. Beside this you're flexible, committed, and genuinely interested in emergency response and safety.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the requirements below:
Mandatory requirements:
Fire Safety Engineering degree with Senior Officer Training (RUB) or equivalent education (e.g., Rescue Commander B, Leadership Course 2, Supervision A).
Driving license, category B.
Operational experience from emergency and rescue services.
Knowledge of relevant Swedish regulations (e.g., LSO, LBE, PBL, SEVESO).
Understanding of crisis management, security protection, and risk management.
Clear and effective communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Meritable requirements:
Valid medical fitness certificate according to AFS 2023:15 (for smoke- and chemical diving).
Experience in leading change and development projects.
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. If you need support with relocation or immigration, our relocation department will help guide you through the process, whether it's permits, housing or other practical matters. You can also enjoy perks like subsidized gym memberships and bike leases, plus the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Boden Site
Our Boden site is located just west of Boden City, right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants-designed with safety, efficiency, and people in mind. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of living near nature, schools, and community life.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
961 50 BODEN
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
