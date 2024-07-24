Operational Excellence Manager
2024-07-24
Our Operational Excellence Manager will build and develop NV Materials BU Manufacturing Operational Excellence as a lean organization consisting of energized teams working in standardized ways and together continuously identifies ways to improve our processes. You will be accountable for shaping the Manufacturing approach to Operational Excellence in terms of Manufacturing Work processes, Foundation work through the Northvolt Production systems framework, tools and methodologies, Standardization within Manufacturing Execution mainly focusing on Production execution and Maintenance execution.
The person should be highly analytical and experienced with project coordination, using their problem-solving skills to foresee obstacles and provide information to support decisions. The role will also be required to be a coach to Opex team and Manufacturing organizations, builds a healthy environment to have open communication to support daily improvements within Manufacturing.
You will participate in the development and training of Northvolt Production Systems and related methodologies and standards. You will oversee coaching, deploying and driving Opex initiatives of building work processes, Lean principles, methods and standards in the manufacturing environment. Responsible to follow up performance and add on with needed Opex initiatives as needed.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Display a commitment to health, safety, environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
Lead the department Strategic Focus Area work, including status follow-up and reporting.
Be part of annual objective setting and give guidance to other manufacturing managers to create smart objectives & KPIs
Build organizational capabilities by champion, develop and sustain a culture of continuous improvement, develop and expand local capabilities in applying continuous improvement tools and methods.
Improve site performances by supporting and challenging the workforce and local MT in direction setting, prioritization (timing, resources, and sequence of actions) and implementation of improvement activities to best achieve the targets for the key performance indicators of the yearly site improvement plan.
Drive and manage the improvement portfolio by identifying, validate and drive new improvement opportunities and promote the passion for excellence and delivering on commitment values.
The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is XXX/asap.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have
5+ years experience in manufacturing environment and in Continuous improvement roles
Six sigma education, Black Belt preferred
Experience with production systems
Curious, technically educated and with a strong business background
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Excellent in Lean philosophies and related methodologies
Experiences in 5S, SMED, Standard work, VSM, Takt, etc.
Highly organized and result-driven
Personal success factors
Has the ability to take decisions even in the face of uncertainty
Is visionary and contributes to push beyond conventional wisdom
Challenges solutions and ideas
Very good team player, contributes with passion, energy and create relatedness
High level of grit and morale
