Operational Excellence Manager
2024-07-16
We are now looking for a new colleague for the role as Operational Excellence Manager. It is an opportunity where you can make an impact, working with high profile projects and grow as a professional. You will be part of our fascinating and ambitious international environment with highly skilled and motivated colleagues. Join us!
About the job
You will be responsible for the deployment and execution of Operational Excellence activities within Integrated Supply Chain Operations (ISC) with key focus on our manufacturing sites in Sweden. This role is crucial in establishing and sustaining a long-term culture of operational excellence and continuous improvement within the ISC organization. You will lead critical growth-/improvement projects at sites, sometimes for the whole region and occasionally in functions.
In your future role as Operational Excellence Manager you will
• Support and coach site teams and other functional teams to improve their performance, both in production and working methods
• Identify performance losses/gaps and identify improvement opportunities
• Collaborate with SBG manufacturing excellence stakeholders to understand operational improvement opportunities.
• Coach, train, and guide sites on the Nouryon standard work processes (NLMS) and systems.
• Assist in the development and deployment of the operational excellence program and initiatives and provide visibility of the program across the organization
• Serve as the technical expert on the use and training of Lean Six Sigma (L6S) and on the use of the Nouryon ISC processes tools and systems
The location for this position is in Gothenburg and requires travelling to other sites up to approximately 30% of your time.
We believe you bring
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering or technical related field.
• 5+ years operational (manufacturing, supply chain) experience/knowledge
• Demonstrated high performance levels and ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
• Proven continuous improvement and Lean experience
• Strong communication / presentation skills and ability to collaborate across all levels of the organization
• Strong facilitation and problem-solving skills applied in cross-functional teams
• Excellent knowledge in English spoken and written
• Knowledge in Swedish is highly meritorious
Great if you have
• Certification within L6S
• Self-starter capable of making decisions
• Metric-oriented with strong analytical skills and the ability to comprehend broad sets of data and drive impactful results
We believe you are
To be successful in this role, we seek individuals passionate about continuous improvement with Lean experience and strong communication skills. Furthermore, you are a customer-focused with a high level of social competence and act with integrity. You should be confident in your own expertise and deliver results while maintaining a high quality in your work in a fast-paced environment. You also have an ability to work efficiently and know how to prioritize in your daily work together with others.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, wellness allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Operational Excellence Team Leader.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role!
We look forward to receiving your application!
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Kajsa Flodén, Operational Excellence Team Leader, kajsa.floden@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Union related contacts included here:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
