Operational Buyer
2023-08-08
Are you ready to take charge in a dynamic role where you will collaborate with suppliers, internal teams, and drive product excellence through sourcing and maintenance strategies? As an Operational Buyer you are part of a highly motivated team of Commodity Managers and Operational Buyers and you report to the Sourcing Director Commodities. Your primary responsibilities are to secure sourcing results in the flow of product improvement activities and to support Commodity Managers in different ways to improve commercial results. This is a full time position as an consultant at Poolia for four months. It is possible that this position will be extended for the right person. Your location will be in Huskvarna.
About the position
• Be responsible for day-to-day business with suppliers and internal stakeholders within your commodity team
• Responsible for approve invoices, maintain and update pricelists
• Responsible for the sourcing part of product maintenance and running changes
• Support Commodity Managers in strategy implementations, benchmarks, business transfers and other projects
• Take over after New Product Development closure (End-gate)
• Product maintenance interface between sourcing, R&D and factories
• Build and maintain relationships with internal customers and other functions to ensure continuous improvement and that service level commitments are met
Your profile
You are a safe, structured, self-motivated team player with good communication and interpersonal skills who likes to work with both internal and external stakeholders. You have the ability to independently manage the product maintenance flow to ensure optimal sourcing results. To be a suitable candidate for the role, the company believes you have experience of working with external suppliers. Technical experience of mechanic or mechatronic components is a merit. We would like you to have a Bachelor in the field of engineering or supply chain management. Swedish and English language skills are required.
About the organisation
The consultancy role is suitable for those who want to gain broad experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work in popular workplaces with well-known brands where you can develop your skills and broaden your CV. You will enjoy being a consultant if you are looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts. At your side you have your consultant manager who supports you in succeeding in your assignments. We want you to feel good and enjoy working with us at Poolia. That's why we offer you a wellness allowance, discounts on various training facilities and regularly organize social activities. Of course, your employment at Poolia is covered by collective agreements, insurance, occupational pension and occupational health care. A warm welcome to your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply today by clicking on apply at https://www.poolia.se.
