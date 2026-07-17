Operation Manager
Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Restaurang Basta Falun AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Dream Big - Join Basta Operational Team! 🍕
About Basta
Basta is more than a restaurant—it's a place where people connect. Inspired by the warmth and spirit of Italy, we bring together great food, genuine hospitality and passionate teams to create memorable experiences for every guest. Whether you're in the kitchen or on the floor, you'll be part of a team that brings energy, personality and pride to everything it does.
Part of Urban Italian Group
Urban Italian Group is one of Europe's fastest-growing hospitality groups, bringing together distinctive restaurant brands, passionate people and memorable guest experiences. As we continue to grow, so do the opportunities for those who want to build their careers with us.
The Role
As Operations Manager, you will work closely with restaurant leaders to strengthen day-to-day operations, support new openings, drive performance and help teams deliver consistent guest experiences. This is a hands-on role for someone who enjoys being close to the restaurants, building strong teams and turning plans into action.
What you'll be doing
Supporting restaurant openings, including upcoming sites and future expansion plans.
Working closely with GMs and restaurant teams to improve daily operations and service standards.
Supporting recruitment, training and team development across your area.
Following up on KPIs, operational performance and action plans.
Helping restaurants improve consistency, structure and guest experience.
Travelling between sites and supporting teams directly when needed.
Building strong relationships with managers and helping them grow into stronger leaders.
You'll thrive in this role if you
Previous experience as a General Manager, Senior AGM or Operations Manager in busy restaurant environments.
Experience running high-volume units and managing strong operational results.
Some multi-site, taskforce or area support experience.
Strong understanding of restaurant KPIs, service standards and team performance.
A hands-on approach and willingness to support teams directly in the operation.
Flexibility to travel between locations.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work with different teams and personalities.
A growth mindset, strong work ethic and ambition to help build something long-term.
Our culture and values
We believe we work with people, not food. Guided by our values of Trust, Inclusion, Passion and Entrepreneurship, we're committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels welcome, valued and empowered to grow.
What do we offer?
Be part of one of Europe's fastest-growing hospitality groups.
Build your career across multiple brands and countries.
Work alongside talented people who genuinely love hospitality.
International career opportunities.
Referral bonus scheme.
Shared accommodation (where applicable).
Friends for life.
Sound like your kind of place?
If you are excited by joining us, we would love to hear from you. Bring your energy, personality and passion for Italian food to Basta.
Urban Italian Group is committed to fair and inclusive recruitment. We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds. If you need a reasonable adjustment at any stage of the selection process, please tell our Talent Acquisition Team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8087318-2105734". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Klarabergsgatan 50 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
10005608