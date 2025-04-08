Open Apply - Java Developer
What We Offer:
• A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
• A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
• Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
• Comprehensive health benefits to support your well-beingFor more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you passionate about building robust and scalable software solutions? We're always on the lookout for talented Java Developers to join our team. Whether you're an experienced professional or just starting your career, we welcome open applications from motivated individuals who want to be part of exciting projects - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. We are expecting projects in Västerbotten, Norrbotten, Västerås and the Stockholm area. As a Java Developer, you'll be at the forefront of designing, building, and maintaining scalable software solutions that drive success for our clients. In this role, you'll leverage your technical expertise to develop efficient and reliable systems, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and deliver high-quality applications that solve real-world challenges. Key responsibilities may include:
• Developing, testing, and maintaining Java-based applications and microservices
• Designing and implementing scalable, secure, and efficient backend systems
• Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define technical requirements and deliver solutions
• Troubleshooting, debugging, and optimizing code to ensure high performance
We're looking for individuals who bring a combination of technical expertise and a passion for problem-solving. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience.
- Strong programming skills in Java with knowledge of modern frameworks such as Spring or Hibernate
• Experience in building RESTful APIs and working with microservices architecture
• Familiarity with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, Oracle) and NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB)
• Understanding of best practices for software development, including clean code, testing, and deployment
• Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work both independently and collaboratively
• Good communication skills in English (knowledge of Swedish is a plus)
Nice to have:
• Knowledge of cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud) Ersättning
