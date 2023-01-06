Onsite Technician
2023-01-06
For our client Tietoevry, we are seeking an onsite technician to be based in Nynäshamn as part of their delivery towards one of their end-clients.
Responsibilities:
Contact with internal/external customers (primarily within a school setting).
Configuration of workstations and needed IOT/equipment.
Support for computers (laptops, iPads, etc.), printers, network units, and other IT equipment.
Installation and configuration of software and functionality.
User support for software and hardware.
Handling of IT hardware LC - exchange and recycling of hardware.
Configuration and support for the usage of iPads.
Secure management of mobile devices (MDM, Meraki).
Requirements and skills:
Knowledge of LAN/WAN and wireless networks.
Experience with Active Directory, SCCM, Softwarecenter, Deployment Workbench, Presto, VMware, WSUS, Rortinet, Outlook, and antivirus security apps.
Windows knowledge.
Other:
A driver's license is required as travel is included in this assignment.
The location is Stockholm, and it is mandatory to work onsite in Nynäshamn.
Communication is in Swedish and English, both in speech and writing.
Rasulson Consulting AB
