Onsite IT Support Technician
Axel Arigato AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-01-30
Born in 2014 by Creative Director, Max Svärdh and CEO, Albin Johansson, Axel Arigato is a Sweden based contemporary brand that started from an Instagram page and an idea to break into the footwear market.
With deep roots in music, art, architecture and what is contemporary, Axel Arigato has defined itself by offering more than a product. It has been created to leave an experience at the front of mind, whether it's via stores, online or through events.
Axel Arigato currently has 8 stores, including London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Munich & Paris with more pending. Expanding from 2 people to now hiring over 100 members of staff in 7 years, Axel Arigato also operates a subsidiary office in London.
Onsite IT Technician
Come join our brand new office at Stenpiren, where you have the chance to be with a young brand that has ambitious goals and also lots of fun.
We are seeking our first onsite IT Technician to be the go-to guru for things 'high and low' for our offices and employees across Europe. We envision an energetic person who is a communicative problem solver, who wants to take the next step in their IT career.
MORE ABOUT THE ROLE
You will have the unique possibility to influence our ways of working. We are a 100% on the cloud-this is an opportunity to join a company and also become a cloud expert. You will manage and collaborate with our partner, Goodfellows, which gives a set up to not only drive but learn. Since you will be our only technician you will be working high and low-from Azure Active directory to software installations....This role reports directly to our Head of IT, who is looking forward to having a bigger onsite team and collaborating more to be present across the company.
You will also:
• Coordinate assignments needed for each area
• Support end-users
• Monitor the IT environment
• Keep updated on new tech
ARE YOU THE ONE?
We are looking for someone with around 3 years of onsite technician or similar role. This is a great role for someone who has perhaps had the same role for a few years or wants to move onsite after trying a different role in the field.
As our IT Technician you will meet many people from many countries with many different needs. This should be a position for someone who likes being in a fun work environment and isn't put off by spontaneous questions AND wants to try their hand at stakeholder management and strategy.
READY TO JOIN THE A-TEAM?
Thanks for reading this far-we appreciate it. If this ad sounds like you and you want to learn more and apply, please submit your CV in English by following the application button before February 15,2023.
As this recruitment is open during the summer, we will contact interesting candidates ASAP but perhaps not able to give feedback to all until late August.
Our recruitment process is strictly based on competencies therefore, we kindly ask you not to include your picture or age with your application.
To see more about our company and careers we welcome you to AXEL ARIGATO - Careers
A BIT ABOUT AXEL ARIGATO
The idea of Axel Arigato started with the founders; Max Svärdh and Albin Johansson, questioning the whole structure of the fashion industry - why and how you make things. By foregoing seasonal collections, traditional sales channels and engaging with customers directly, Axel Arigato was launched with one main objective: to create the present, shape the future, and inspire generations.
At Axel Arigato, our aim is to build a platform through the power of community, inclusivity, and memorable experiences. We are an equal opportunity employer and value a diverse workforce. We believe that our differences are a strength and that by bringing together our individual perspectives and backgrounds, we make magic happen
OUR VALUES : DROP
Diversity, Respect, Openness and Passion are our values that we live and breathe. They are the foundation for our current state and what we will always bring with us to the future. Ersättning
