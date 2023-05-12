Online Engineer
We are creating a highly ambitious unannounced AAA game and are looking for a passionate Online engineer to join us. We are looking for a person to join our online team who wants to have fun at work, believes in shared ownership, and is ready to make an impact on our project and organization. We value collaboration skills and smart decision-making in a team setting.
At Sharkmob, we value teamwork, trust, motivation, and setting colleagues up for success, all of which are key to making great games and a productive work environment. We strive to empower developers, and there will be plenty of opportunities to make your mark and impact the way we work. The games we are making at Sharkmob, and the level of ambition we have, require a wide range of backgrounds and expertise. It takes lots of different people and we would love for you to be one of them!
You will be part of a team of highly skilled engineers working together to realize new features and enhance existing for our game while striving for long-term goals which include:
• Excellent development tools and environments
• Smart, simple, and scalable solutions
• Lean and fast development with as much automation as possible
• Modular and isolated systems to ease improvements and enhancement
Your work will cover a broad spectrum, from the front end in Unreal Engine to backend services in C# and infrastructure in Google Cloud. Your daily tasks will include design, scoping, planning, implementation, debugging and ultimately delivering robust, secure, and scalable solutions for our players.
Requirements:
• Experience with C++ and/or C
• Experienced with cloud providers such as Google Cloud, AWS or Azure
• Experienced with databases and database design with MySQL and/or PostgreSQL
• Experienced with API design
• Experienced with network and server programming
That Little Extra:
• Engineering degree in computer science, or equivalent is a plus
• Experience with Kubernetes and Google Cloud
• Experience with non-relational databases
• Experience with game development and working with first parties
• Experience with live services
• Experience with Unreal Engine
About us
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Sharkmob is currently working on three major projects: Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe; and two original, unannounced projects.
We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
