Office & Administration Manager - Sweden
2025-02-04
The Office and Administration Manager will support Collen Construction across all locations in Sweden. The candidate will work closely with company leadership across the organisation.
As a member of the Collen team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all employees receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the business.
Encouraging open communication, recognising, and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders.
Key Requirements:
5 years + in a similar role
Previous people management experience of established functions is essential
Accuracy and attention detail is essential for this position
Previous experience of creating and implementing administration systems
Qualification in accounts; On the other hand, the T Administration or facilities management
Experience in delivery and management of ISO certification & standards
Excellent IT skills
Previous experience of leading established office/administration strategy and departments
Good commercial acumen, leadership and analytical skills
Strong communication, interpersonal and time management skills
Previous experience of leading service provider relationship and budget management
Key Responsibilities:
This is a full-time head office-based role in Head Office Gävle, Sweden, reporting to the Chief People Officer, the key responsibilities of the role are:
Ensure consistent administration standards and operating procedures across all Collen locations and sites.
Lead the administration team based in head office and provide detailed and ongoing guidance to those across the company who hold administration positions to ensure consistent administration standards.
Ensure document control, compliance, management and maintenance of ISO certification and standards.
The wider administration positions are based both in office, on site and across all Collen locations.
Develop administration processes and controls to ensure those who hold administration titles/functions have regular support to ensure quality and consistent delivery.
Create and implement administration systems.
Ensure the efficient running and performance of the corporate headquarters in a professional manner.
Create and manage the office facility management budget; raise purchase orders; approve invoices; maintain responsibility for office related expenditure.
Deliver cost savings, efficiencies & promote innovation to enhance the overall end user experience.
Develop preventative maintenance plans & schedules. Conduct weekly/monthly inspections; risk assessments; Testing; report/escalate issues; implement improvement plans & propose best practice solutions.
Review, renew and negotiate contracts with new vendors and service providers, while managing existing relationships with a key focus on sustainability & driving greater efficiency, potentially through the use of an appropriate facilities managed service provider.
Plan and coordinate all installations (telecommunications, heat, electricity etc.) and refurbishments.
Manage a safe & secure process to facilitate contractors working on site (e.g. Air Con service, Fire Alarm system maintenance etc.) in conjunction with Health & Safety.
The management & co ordination of all office catering, company events (Internal & External) as well as the supervision of corporate entertainment.
Management & upkeep to an agreed standard of all common areas incl. lobby's, receptions, gardens & landscaping.
Own, manage and control SharePoint access & structure for role-based and security groups.
Manage security access control systems & physical building security inc. the allocation of security access ID cards across locations to a common standard.
Manage in a standardised way, CCTV infrastructure in line with best practice & in compliance with all relevant standards (incl. Data privacy & GDPR).
Manage all building Audio Visual equipment (inc. In room Conferencing systems, public area digital signage etc.)
Manage the collection & disposal of all electronic waste in line with relevant local regulations (e.g. WEEE).
Co-ordinate with Information Technology on structured network cabling, Wi-Fi, auxiliary power (Generators) etc.
Review, improve and manage companywide travel and administration of same.
Coordinate with internal/external building maintenance contacts for any necessary repairs or maintenance as needed.
Oversee the allocation of meeting rooms; car parking spaces; individual/shared office space; including hot desks & access to shared employee facilities.
Manage the reception function to ensure consistent client service through rostering and leading the employees to ensure effective function delivery, development and support.
Coordinate with external catering and office cleaning suppliers.
Ensure adherence to (Safety, Security, Health, Environment & Quality (SSHEQ) regulations & standards, polices & procedures with the support of the functional department heads.
Coordinate the office safety and evacuation processes and procedures.
Engage with colleagues across multiple teams & functional departments to ensure the seamless running of the office.
Proactively collaborate with stakeholders to ensure environmental factors and psychological welfare of all stakeholders are met where possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
E-post: jobs@collen.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), https://www.collen.com/
803 10 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
