W5 Solutions develops and delivers cutting-edge systems and solutions for defence and civil protection, serving Swedish and international government agencies as well as industry partners.With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, we provide advanced solutions in Training, Power, and Integration, strengthening both our own forces and those of our allies.
Beyond our core technologies, we offer comprehensive support services, including training, repair, and maintenance, ensuring long-term operational readiness. As a trusted partner, we are committed to shaping the future of defence and security worldwide.
About the role
As Office Manager, you will play a central role in supporting both the day-to-day operations and the overall office environment. You are someone who takes initiative, is comfortable juggling multiple tasks simultaneously, and brings a positive and professional attitude to every interaction. No task is too big or too small - you are always ready to step in and help where needed. Some of your key responsibilities are:
Oversee the daily operations of the office, including mail handling, errands, and general office upkeep
Manage office supplies and coordinate purchases
Assist with planning and execution of internal and external events and activities
Support with basic finance-related tasks such as invoicing and expense tracking
Act as the point of contact for external vendors and service providers
Ensure a well-functioning and welcoming office environment
Who we are looking for
Approximately 5 years of experience in a similar administrative or office management role
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
Self-motivated, solution-oriented, and able to prioritize effectively
Excellent interpersonal skills and a service-minded attitude
Proficient in Microsoft Excel and comfortable working with basic finance tasks
What we offer
When you join W5 Solutions, you get more than just a job - you become part of a community where your expertise is valued, and your development is a priority. We offer a stimulating work environment with varied and meaningful tasks, modern technical solutions, and a clear connection to the needs of society.
Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally, collaborate closely with dedicated and knowledgeable colleagues, and contribute to projects that truly make a difference. We value team spirit, a healthy work-life balance, and a culture where ideas are encouraged, and every team member is recognised as an important part of the whole.
W5 Solutions is an attractive employer for those seeking a professional environment where their skills are nurtured and where they can contribute to development that truly matters.
