Office Manager
Sandvik AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you eager to impact the future of our office environment and believe that connecting people is the road to success? Then you're our true match! Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions (SMF) are currently looking for a driven, organized and communicative colleague to join us as our Office Manager at Gasverket in Stockholm.
At the Gasverket office there're several companies within the Sandvik Group and in this role, you're an important ambassador for us and a first impression for our visitors - ensuring that our office is inspiring, safe, professionally functioning and safe. Welcome to an extensive role in our organization where no two days are the same and where you have great opportunities to develop together with us.
About the job
As Office Manager, you're responsible for facilitating and maintaining an excellent working environment for our employees within all companies at the office. You make sure that our visitors get the best possible experience through professional treatment, a helping hand and a structured way of working. You introduce new employees and create good collaborations with both internal and external contacts, and you're locally responsible for ensuring that we have current and updated manuals and routines, as well as that we follow relevant laws, directives and internal policies.
In addition to being an excellent support and an important piece of the puzzle in our organization, you're also responsible for:
local site and office meetings and various administrative work
implementing and following up the systematic work environment and fire protection work
local budget, purchases, supplier agreements, service maintenance and investments
arranging and coordinating internal and external meetings and conferences
driving improvements and digitization of the office.
The role requires you to be on site every day during office hours.
Your character
We're looking for someone with a degree in a relevant field, such as Business Administration, Office Management or Service Management - preferably together with experience in Office Management or from previous work as CEO assistant, coordinator or project manager. It's advantageous if you previously have worked with budgets, follow-up, supplier contacts and administration. You also have a strong sense of structure, safety and service and a good ability to lead, plan your work and see development opportunities. In this role, you have an extensive contact network, both internally and externally, and you therefore need excellent knowledge of both Swedish and English.
You're a team player with an exceptional ability to work independently - with little or no supervision. You have a positive attitude and high integrity, as well as a natural talent for organizing and prioritizing your work to suit current business needs. With motivation and confidence, you take initiatives, and you always take great pride in delivering high quality on time. To be successful in this role, you understand the importance of accuracy, great communication and social interaction and you easily build networks with people from different cultures and settings. You also enjoy acting in an ever-changing environment, where your flexibility and ability to multitask are very important, as you initially, to a great extent, must plan your work and establish rules together with your team as you go along. Your background and experience give you an extensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie before you, and this is something that encourages you to deliver world-class support to all employees and visitors in our office.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than May 12, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0053805).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Lia Sandström, recruiting manager, +46 (0)73 944 53 23
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Ulrika Gruffman
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business areaalso comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2022, sales were approximately 49 billion SEK with about 20,800 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
7706141