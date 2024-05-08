Observability Engineer within eHealth
2024-05-08
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 900 employees in several countries.
The positionThis role is within the R&D Foundation, our development organization, where we consolidate capabilities across various products and product lines.
In the realm of eHealth ecosystems, comprehensive observability, understanding the system's internal workings from external observations, is paramount. To enhance our expertise in this domain, we seek a candidate within R&D who can proficiently operate our monitoring tools, including internal features and the external tool Dynatrace. This role will play a pivotal part in bridging the strategic initiatives of the Enterprise Architecture function with the day-to-day operations, collaborating closely with development teams to drive ongoing software enhancements.
In this role you will Provide technical leadership and support to the following: detecting anomalies, troubleshooting incidents, monitoring system health, optimizing resource allocation, enhancing user experience, supporting compliance and security effort.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.About youWe are looking for you who have analytical and technical skills and believe you are a team player but can work with some tasks independently. You have excellent communication skills and have no problem having several dialogues with different stakeholders.We are looking for you that can perform full lifecycle engineering activities (design, develop, test, implement, maintain) for existing observability platform (Dynatrace) in an enterprise environment with on-premises and cloud-integrated systems/applications/infrastructure.We also want someone that proactively designs strategies to gain real-time insights and identify potential issues before they escalate.
Requirements
Good understanding of Dynatrace
Experience and knowledge within data collection, analysis, and implementation to derive meaningful insights from various sources including metrics, events, logs, and traces.
Experience and knowledge within distributed systems including those with microservices and hybrid infrastructure (cloud/on-premises) to effectively design pipelines, build monitoring systems, and implement observability practices
Fluent in written and spoken English.
It's a bonus if you
Have knowledge of different persistence layers and concepts
Experience in education and knowledge sharing within the software engineering field.
Have knowledge of Cambio applications and/or domain
Fluent in written and spoken Swedish.
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
