Nuclear Engineer
2025-04-03
What we do at Blykalla
At Blykalla, we're transforming the future of nuclear power by developing innovative Advanced Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Our mission is to create a new generation of nuclear energy systems that are safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. As Sweden's only developer of SMRs, we're at the forefront of a groundbreaking industry.
We are seeking a highly motivated Nuclear Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will play a pivotal part in developing and supporting the SEALER core and fuel design.
Key Responsibilities
Support designing, modeling, and analyzing the SEALER reactor core system, configuration, and fuel cycle.
Conduct neutronic and safety analyses using serpent, MCNP, TRANSURANUS, and/or SAS4A.
Support building up a fuel performance database to support fuel qualification and testing needs for SEALER fuel.
Support evaluating fuel performance characteristics, including irradiation effects and material degradation.
Ensure all regulatory and stakeholder requirements are systematically captured for core and fuel design as well as properly flowing those requirements through the design in a traceable manner.
Qualifications
Education: Bachelor's degree in Nuclear Engineering. A master's degree in Nuclear Engineering is a plus.
Experience: 3+ years of proven expertise in Advanced/Small Modular Reactor development/design (fast reactor technology experience is a plus).
Skills:
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Familiarity with fuel irradiation and testing campaigns.
Excellent teamwork and communication skills.
Detail-oriented with strong organizational capabilities.
Ability to work with and seek inputs from multi-disciplinary teams
Familiarity with post-processing analysis results using Python, MATLAB, or equivalent.
Knowledge of non-proliferation, safeguards, and security requirements for new non-LWR designs.
Language: Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus).
Location
This position is for our office in Stockholm.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about power supply!
Due to GDPR, we do not accept applications over email.
