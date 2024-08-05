Nordic Brand Manager
2024-08-05
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology products; or our commitment to recognizing and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Nordic Brand Manager - Prescription Medicine
Location: Stockholm area or Copenhagen area
Job Description
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced Nordic Brand Manager to join our team and lead the implementation of Marketing Management and Strategic Marketing strategy across the Nordic region for our prescription portfolio.
You will be instrumental in launching our new innovative biological treatment during 2025, leaving great opportunities to help patients and utilize your strong marketing experience.
To succeed in this role, you will use your strategic skills, operationally engage and work together with the team, build internal and external networks, ensure alignment with other functions, and interact well in our cross functional environment. There are great opportunities to operate for an entrepreneurial, creative mind.
The role reports to Marketing Head - Nordics.
Key Responsibilities
* Provide input to and lead implementation of Marketing Management / Strategic Marketing strategy, its programs and policies to drive and manage growth, retention and margin development, including launch and positioning of products/ services in market with focus on creating a sustainable competitive advantage to enable future profitable growth for the business
* Develop and implement marketing programs tailored to the Nordics market and aligned with global marketing strategy
* Execute marketing plans to achieve strategic objectives and deliver business targets
* Devise and deploy marketing campaigns
* Work closely with cross-functional teams including sales, medical, and customer service to ensure seamless execution of marketing initiatives
* Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders in the Nordics region incl. HCP's
* Analyse market, patient insights, and competitive activity to optimize marketing strategies and tactics
* Pro-actively manage and optimize marketing budget to maximize impact
* Work with regional and global marketing teams to share best practices, leverage existing assets, and ensure consistency in branding and messaging
* You will be an important voice for the Nordic region in our global and regional organization
Skills & Qualifications
* A university degree in relevant industry or an MBA is preferred.
* Proven experience of implementing pharmaceutical marketing strategies including end to end product launch experience, preferably in biologics or specialty care pharmaceuticals
* Ability to think strategically, while also being highly operational and tactical
* Business partnering and stakeholder management
* Hands-on problem solving skills and action oriented (Make things happen)
* Structured with project lead skills
* Agile mindset and embrace dynamic business opportunities
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders
* Fluency in English and at least one Nordic language, other European languages are a plus.
What we offer in return
* You will be working for an organization that embraces diversity & inclusion and believes we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
* You will receive a competitive compensation package with a bonus structure and an extended benefit package.
* You will be able to work in a hybrid work culture.
* You will participate in feedback loops, during which a personalized career path will be established.
* You will be joining a growing company that believes in ownership from day one where everyone is empowered to grow and to take on accountability.
Next Steps
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager.
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team.
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
