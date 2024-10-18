Nordic B2B Product Manager to Samsung!
Join Samsung's innovation journey as the Nordic B2B Product Manager - MX. Drive strategy, boost growth, and shape the future of B2B solutions in the Nordic market with cutting-edge technology across mobile, tablets, PCs, wearables, and accessories.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Samsung has built its reputation on a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence. For over 80 years, the company has led the way in the global market, constantly adapting to new challenges and driving technological advancements that shape the future. With a focus on enhancing everyday life through state-of-the-art products and solutions, Samsung is now seeking a Nordic B2B Product Manager to play a crucial role in the company's growth and success in the region.
The Nordic B2B Product Manager will be responsible for driving Samsung's B2B strategy across the MX product range, including mobile devices, tablets, PCs, wearables, and accessories. This role involves developing and implementing strategies that optimize product solutions, guiding local sales teams, and increasing market share in the Nordic region.
This role offers the opportunity to make a significant impact on Samsung's B2B presence in the Nordic market.
With responsibility over a broad product portfolio, the position allows for direct involvement in shaping strategies, working with cutting-edge technology, and contributing to Samsung's continued leadership in the B2B space. The Nordic B2B Product Manager will drive product initiatives, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and help shape the future of Samsung's B2B offerings.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• B2B Product Strategy: Develop and execute Samsung's B2B product strategy for the Nordic market, ensuring it aligns with industry trends and business objectives.
• Strategic Leadership: Lead initiatives to position Samsung as a market leader in B2B solutions across the Nordic countries.
• Sales Growth: Collaborate with local sales teams to establish pricing and investment strategies that boost revenue.
• Sales Analysis and Execution: Continuously assess sales performance, providing insights and actions to drive further growth.
• Product Innovation: Identify opportunities for new products and guide the implementation of solutions that meet changing business needs.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have Bachelor's degree in IT, Business, or a related discipline.
• You who have 3-5 years of experience in B2B sales or strategy, preferably within the Nordic region.
• You who have extensive knowledge of the Nordic B2B market and experience interacting with senior stakeholders.
• You who speak and writes with excellent skills in English
It is meritorious if you
• Speak and write in Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strategic and Analytical
• Collaborative Leadership
• Execution-Focused
