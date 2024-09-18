Non-Functional Test Engineer
2024-09-18
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25916
Would you like to be a part of Quality Assurance community and enable, as well as improve non-functional testing in development initiatives? We are looking for a Non-Functional Test (NFT) Engineer with several years of experience who will drive and manage the non-functional testing in IT initiatives.
Nordea is a place where traditions meet tomorrow. We're not just a bank, we're a tech employer on a mission to evolve finance securely and responsibly. Together, we impact millions of people's daily lives by ensuring they can access our solutions anytime, anywhere, while safeguarding their personal data and wealth. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger. Join us in making an impact on the banking industry.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Quality Assurance Team in Sanctions Technology. You will be joining a highly competent team of testers and automation engineers within Sanctions Technology. We work very closely with GFCP Sanctions business unit which sits within Nordea's Group Financial Crime Prevention unit and comprises employees across Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Poland, the United Kingdom and consultants from IT services vendors in India. you'll play a valuable role in increasing quality of delivered solutions, focusing on the different quality attributes.
What you'll be doing:
* Responsible for driving NFT activities to meet common goals of Nordea Quality Standard
* Improvement of NFT test process within our continuous delivery environment
* Conduct Performance tests for features and applications based on the non- functional requirements
* Create test scripts, test scenarios , execute tests , analyzing test reports
* Working closely with Testing, Development, DevOps and Product Management teams in a Continuous Delivery environment
* Ensure pre-requisites like Test data and Environments are achieved before each test cycle
* Communicate test results on a timely basis to stakeholders and defect reporting
* Support Implementing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines for test libraries
* Identifying and implementing improvements for day-to-day tasks/challenges
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you :
* Have experience in end to end non-functional testing and analysis/ troubleshooting
* Have a proactive, innovative, and solution & self-driven mindset.
* Are technically strong and passionate about getting to know modern technologies
* Are eager to learn and comfortable with delivering a variety of tasks in an evolving and changing environment
* Demonstrates a high degree of structure, flexibility, planning and prioritization skills, and delivers in a timely manner, with focus on quality
* Are familiar with working in a complex environment with multiple streams cross multiple internal organizations, with people from different cultures and companies
* Strong Communication Skill
Your experience and background:
* Bachelor's in Computer Science, Information Systems or related discipline, or equivalent work experience
* Have good hands on experience in performance test using JMeter/Load runner
* Experience in load testing JMS messaging systems-IBM MQ
* Have good knowledge in SQL and Linux commands and queries
* Have hands on experience with: Jenkins, JIRA, GIT, Putty, Splunk, AppDynamics, Grafana
* Have strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment
* Experience in CI/CD / DevOps toolchains
* Experienced working agile according to SAFe
* Fluent in English, spoken and written
It will be an advantage if you:
* Have a solid grounding in Financial Service
* Have proficiency in managing functional and non-functional testing on a large-scale project
* Are able to coach more junior engineers, support others with effective testing
* Are ISTQB Certified
* Are familiar with DORA
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 30/09/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
