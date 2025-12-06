Night time public area cleaner- apply now!
2025-12-06
Are you the one we are looking for?
We need one more staff for working with cleaning night time. You need experience from cleaning and if you have a driver licence B, it's a big plus.
You speak/write English and/or Swedish.
The position are part-time and you need to be able to work both weekday nights and weekend nights.
Experience and commitment: You have experience of cleaning in hotels, offices or other public areas, and can provide strong references from previous employers. You like to work and do a good job.
Quality awareness: You value quality and have an eye for detail.
Technical knowledge and flexibility: You are computer and telephone literate, flexible, and able to adapt to different situations.
Communication skills: You are representative to our customers, and speak and write Swedish and/or English very well.
Driver's license: A driver's license is a plus.
Health: You are in good health and enjoy physical work.
Apply now- we will fill the positions as soon as we find the right person!
Are you as curious about us as we are about you? Don't hesitate to contact us at jobs@omnils.se
if you have any questions about the position or OMNILS GROUP AB. It is important to us that our employees are happy in every way. We therefore offer a working environment characterized by our core values: commitment, joy, and respect. We offer excellent opportunities for career development within the OMNILS family.
OMNILS GROUP is a passionate facility services company that proudly serves many customers in the hotel and restaurant industry. We are ISO-certified in both environment and quality, which is reflected in every aspect of our work.
We work closely with our customers to always find the most optimal solutions that suit their specific needs. Our goal is to be the best in the industry, with a focus on creating outstanding guest experiences.
In 2025, we expect to have a turnover of approximately SEK 25 million and around 200 dedicated employees. OMNILS' core business consists of contracting and staffing in hotels, and we will clean approximately 200,000 rooms during the year.
As an employee and customer, you can feel secure with us, as we have collective agreements and are members of Visita, Almega, and the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-10
Via mail med CV och personligt brev där du beskriver dina kompetenser
E-post: jobs@omnils.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Night time cleaner".
