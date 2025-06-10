Night Receptionist
2025-06-10
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,460 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.
People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
Not a normal 9-5'er? Escape the ordinary and say Yes I Can!
We are currently seeking a Night Receptionist to join our vibrant team. At Radisson Hotel Group we are in search of individuals who go beyond the resume - those with character, skills, talents, and a passion for creating memorable experiences.
As a Night Receptionist, you bring a heightened sense of responsibility, a focus on delivering exceptional service, and a dedication to ensuring a seamless and secure guest experience to our dynamic night team.
It's not just about check-in and check-out during night hours; it's about everything in-between
- You will be ensuring all aspects of the guest journey and experience are anticipated and delivered to the highest level
- You will exude patience, empathy and have the personality to host the show
- As an integral part of the team, you will work proactively to ensure guest satisfaction and the smooth running of the front office department
Flexibility and a positive, Yes I Can! Attitude
An eye for detail
Is a creative problem-solver.
Passionate about creating extraordinary service.
Ability to work as part of a team to ensure guest satisfaction.
Strong verbal communication skills
Is familiar with auditing work, checks and processes
Experience in a similar position is beneficial but not essential Ersättning
