Network Specialist
Job Title: Network Specialist
Location: Danderyd, Sweden
Department: IT
Type: Full-Time
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1200 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB.
What awaits you at our company:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on entrepreneurship and innovation
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in industrial automation
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, reducing resource waste and promoting safety
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and international career advancement
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment
Stable fast-growing employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab Group benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability
Job Summary:
As a Network Specialist, you will play a crucial role in shaping the infrastructure that supports our global operations. Your expertise will ensure our network systems are robust, secure, and efficient, contributing directly to our operational excellence and innovation.
Key Responsibilities:
Network Infrastructure Management: Develop and execute plans for maintaining and expanding our network infrastructure to ensure high performance and dependability.
Server Management: Oversee projects related to server installation, upkeep, and troubleshooting, ensuring operations are secure and efficient.
Security and Connectivity: Administer network security measures, manage server connections, and oversee internet domains.
Performance Analysis: Perform routine tests and evaluate network performance, making strategic modifications as needed.
Coaching: Mentor and train junior network personnel, fostering collaboration within the IT team on various initiatives.
Issue Resolution: Proactively resolve complex network issues, suggest system upgrades, and evaluate new technologies for potential integration.
Technology Research: Keep updated on new technologies in network infrastructure and security, evaluating their relevance to our strategic goals.
Requirements:
Master's degree in Network Engineering, Computer Science, or related field
At least 10 years of experience in network infrastructure leadership, with a strong emphasis on server management
Certifications such as CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure, Cisco Academy Trained Engineer, and Zscaler Admin are preferred
Strong understanding of Zscaler Zero Trust and Palo Alto Firewalls management
Proficiency in advanced network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools
Knowledge of network infrastructure, security, data communications, and server management. Proficiency in using advanced network
diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools
Experience in a global company and understanding of international IT infrastructure challenges
At least 10 years of experience in network infrastructure
This is what our employees say about us:
"At Piab, I have the chance to leave my own footprint. The low hierarchy means my ideas are heard and valued. #LoveWhereIWork"
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Apply via your LinkedIn profile or use the following link to upload your CV.
Please be advised that a valid work permit for the country in which we offer the open vacancy is required for non-EU citizens. Unfortunately, applications without a valid work permit can not be considered.
