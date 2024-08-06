Network Architect (Swedish Speaker)
Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-08-06
Network Architect with SDWAN implementation experience and specifically having Swedish language proficiency.
Perform end to end Infrastructure Network Architecture and Design based on current trends and requirements
Provide recommendations and drive OnPrem Network for Availability Speed and Security
Provide recommendations to keep the Network Infrastructure Healthy in terms of Speed processor and memory capacity and Security
Collaborate with existing Operations team Vendors Stake holders to build new rebuild existing Network in accordance with standards and project operational requirements
Plan and collaborate with Operations team to keep the Network environment with its latest N1 IOS for all network devices
Plan for activities like Link failover test Device failover test DR activity Hardware refresh etc to test business critical applications availability
Provide solutions on latest Network monitoring Network Management and Network Security tools to keep Network Infrastructure clean and safe
Provide recommendations on the latest features of TACACS RADIUS IPAM backup tools etc and the Network Automation tools
Design and Plan for the step-by-step procedure to rebuild existing Network when required with more sophisticated zones
Document and maintain approved Network designs and diagrams with latest updates
Providing network architecture skills and produce solution designs as part of the senior project team
Work with partner delivery team to design and implement a modern highly available zero trust network using a range of new and emerging technologies including automation
Lead on network management and acceptance aspects including setting standards and provide deep technical network architecture expertise
Utilise the concepts and principles of verification and validation to produce relevant network designs across multiple subject areas
Collaborate with the project team on all aspects of network management including the assurance and integration of infrastructure services to meet the needs of multiple lines of business owners' processes
Recognize and exploit business opportunities by leveraging architecture and design best practice
Communicate effectively across organizational technical and political boundaries understanding the context
