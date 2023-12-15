.Net developer- Angular
2023-12-15
BotAdvisor is an innovative service designed to provide personalized investment advice to customers based on their risk tolerance and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) preferences. It serves as an automated alternative to traditional 'in-person advisory' methods, offering a tailored and efficient way for individuals to make informed decisions about their insurance investments.
About you
You will be part of a cross-functional team to design, develop, and deploy robust solutions. the role want you to demonstrate a proactive approach, taking initiatives that contribute to the enhancement of our services. You will work closely with team members(developers, test automation and requirements specialists), product owners and UX/UI designers to understand requirements and deliver high-quality software solutions.
we expect you to foster a collaborative environment, encouraging open communication and shared insights to achieve common goals. You need to be self-dependent and work autonomously, meaning you take ownership of tasks and driving them to successful completion. we want you to be professional, yet playful with an open mind for innovation and failure.
Skills/-experience needed
The team highly prioritize collaboration, emphasizing teamwork, the ability to share experiences, and a willingness to embrace new learning opportunities. we value a proactive mindset, coupled with a proficiency in comprehending intricate technical landscapes and the capability to envision the overarching architectural framework for our solutions.
we are looking for a consultant with banking experience who meets the following criteria:
• A minimum of 5 years of experience as a .Net developer.
• Profound knowledge of OpenShift, event-driven development, microservices architecture, and #C .Net 5 (or later), Angular.
• Familiarity with Blazor, MongoDB, SQL, GitHub, Azure Pipelines, and an interest in optimizing conditions for test automation are considered advantageous.
• Previous experience with performance enhancements and a solid understanding of security aspects would be beneficial.
The ideal candidate should be social, demonstrating an ability to connect and collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders. Additionally, we value a proactive and goal-oriented mindset, where the consultant is not only driven by personal success but also contributes to the collective achievements of the team. Ersättning
