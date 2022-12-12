Need Planner - Ikea Components
2022-12-12
Are you curious? Do you see yourself as someone who wants to be part of an exciting journey where we enter a new era for Supply Chain?
Do questions like: "What if...", "How about...", "How can we...", or "Should we..." come naturally to you? Then keep reading!
As a Need Planner in IKEA, you will ensue exciting and stimulating assignments which will help you and the company grow!
You will lead the need planning process to secure an efficient and effective supply chain planning. You will do this through an accurate and balanced Need Plan that achieves agreed service level at lowest total cost. This will ensure that we have our components accessible for the many people and fulfil our Vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people.
Additionally, you will be responsible for the stock structure in assigned range and will review and balance the total need versus capacity, all to make an executable supply plan. Moreover, you will have the opportunity to plan the need in the product change process.
Exciting, isn't it?
As a Need Planner you will also, among other assignments:
• Contribute to leading initiatives with supply chain to identify potential overstock / stock out and act on deviations
• Take lead within Sales & Supply Planning and collaborate with value chain to secure agreed service levels at lowest total cost
• Proactively create, execute and follow up need plans on operational and tactical level
• Contribute to defining the optimal replenishment solution, together with various supply chain stakeholders to have the optimal replenishment set-up
• Lead and/or contribute to additional assignments within or across the function
Is this your next challenge?
As a person you have a passion for planning and leading a global assignment. You get energy from leadership, working with multiple stakeholders and handling numerous assignments. You love working with people and building trusting relationships by using your excellent communication skills.
You have professional experience in supply chain particularly on a global scope. You are proactive in taking the lead in motivating and inspiring others and you have the ability to work with a holistic perspective, through the whole chain from supplier to customer, as well as the capability to be in the fine details.
Furthermore you are:
• Are open-minded and flexible in ad-hoc situations
• Are a great communicator that can construct and explain scenarios in an easy to understandable way
• Have experience or big interest in digital solutions such as advanced analytics, Machine learning, BI-tools
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of future opportunities!
This position will be in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you have questions about the role, connect with Rasmus Svensson, rasmus.svensson@inter.ikea.com
and for questions about the recruitment process Christina Appelqvist. +766-113408.
Please submit your application, CV and letter of motivation in English, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiter latest on December 27th, 2022.
Looking forward to your application!
IKEA Components holds a unique position within the IKEA value chain. We develop and supply IKEA with customer friendly component solutions for better products - and better homes. This includes a responsibility for selected components and raw material, which means develop, purchase and supply to IKEA suppliers. IKEA Components also have the assignment to provide After Sales service of components to the end customers. Our business is global and today employs 1400 people based mainly in Sweden, Slovakia, and China.
But that is not all, we are currently growing. By taking over the responsibility for IKEA retail equipment we are on a journey towards taking our assignment to the next step, creating a new IKEA business that is even more affordable, accessible, and sustainable. The retail equipment range is an important part of the IKEA identity. It supports presenting, selling, and handling of the IKEA product range, strengthens the IKEA Brand and helps visitors enjoy the full IKEA experience. Ersättning
