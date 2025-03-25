Mocvd Epitaxy And Characterisation Engineer
Polar Light Technologies AB / Fysikjobb / Linköping Visa alla fysikjobb i Linköping
2025-03-25
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polar Light Technologies AB i Linköping
At Polar Light Technologies, we are setting new light efficiency standards. Based on 30 years of research, we develop multiple opportunities for commercial use of microLED technology. Innovation is part of our backbone and as experienced in MOCVD epitaxy, you will add even more knowledge and power to our high ambition - to implement the disruptive leap in microLED technology needed for the next generation of augmented reality (AR) computing platforms. We are:
At the forefront of microLED technology and MOCVD epitaxy - breaking the boundaries of what earlier was possible and a key enabling technology for multiple applications.
Working to change the face of screens and how we consume information in AR HMD and HUD
A team of experts and scientists in the field of microLED development and experienced entrepreneurs backed by strong deep-tech specialised owners.
Join our highly innovative team
You will work with an innovative team at the forefront of our field to develop our new microLED technology and bring over 30 years of research to the market. You will work:
With iterative MOCVD epitaxy of microLEDs and characterisation of the microLED materials.
To develop concepts based on research outcomes and contribute to improvements in microLED design from innovation to product development.
Side by side with an experienced MOCVD developer and together with an international and highly experienced R&D team.
At a laboratory clean-room environment with the latest technologies.
At a long-term position where you will develop and grow together with the company
Knowledge, excellence and a PhD degree
We are looking for you with a PhD degree in semiconductor materials and in particular:
Deep understanding of MOCVD growth of quantum structures based on nitride materials (III-N), semiconductor device and process development of optoelectronic devices.
Experience in characterisation techniques, such as structural, optical, and electric methods, for performance evaluation of optoelectronic devices.
Knowledge of microLED device architecture, MOCVD growth and related processes, as well as LED characteristics and manufacturing processes.
Excellent analytical and cross-functional communication skills.
Employment type: Full time
Location: Linköping, will require monthly travel to Lund (where the MOCVD is located). Location in Lund is an alternativ. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: oskar.fajerson@polar-light-technologies.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polar Light Technologies AB
(org.nr 556992-9507), http://www.polar-light-technologies.com
Teknikringen 7 (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Kontakt
CEO
Oskar Fajerson oskar.fajerson@polar-light-technologies.com 0738193800 Jobbnummer
9242737