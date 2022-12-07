Mobile Developer | Digital Product Organization
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm
Shape Living for the Better
By creating desirable solutions and great experiences that enrich people's daily lives and the health of our planet, we want to be a driving force in delivering enjoyable and sustainable living. We go to work every day determined to shape living for the better - for our customers and for the health of our planet.
For that, we employ great people from a wide variety of backgrounds - not just because it's the right thing to do, but also because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, come find your place in our global community. Meet us on @lifeatelectrolux and career.electroluxgroup.com to learn more.
Electrolux is building the Digital Product Organization to deliver highly scalable services and world-class product experiences for our connected appliances.
We are looking for an experienced Developer to join the team and take responsibility for contributing to the development of the new IoT Mobile App. Responsibilities will be from writing clean and sophisticated code, developing custom UI widgets and complex layouts with advanced UX, Dealing with complex modular projects, interacting with Electrolux cloud infrastructure and working with a global team spread across different locations worldwide will be yours the day-to-day business.
You will be working in contact with many parties that are involved in the development of Electrolux connectable products such as Digital Products, IT, R&D, Marketing and Design. Problem solving, cooperating with coworkers with different backgrounds, point of views and various cultures will be essential.
Tasks:
• You will be involved in all aspects of developing new features including user story elaboration, estimation, analysis, design, programming, unit/integration testing and debugging following Agile development practices such as Scaled Agile and Scrum
• Build industry leading mobile apps for connected appliances on a global scale
• Elaborate, estimate, and design for small increments of work just-in-time
• Commit to completing well-defined work and deliver on those commitments
• Perform technology evaluation and design spikes
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or related field
• Experience in both iOS and Android development for consumer-facing apps
• Strong skills in SwiftUI, Kotlin, Java or and related technologies (Jetpack compose, Cocoapods, UIkit)
• Ability to conduct automation tests and unit testing
• Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins)
Hiring Manager's quote:
You are curious, persistent, logical and clever - a true techie at heart. You enjoy living by the code of your craft and developing elegant solutions for complex problems. If this sounds like you, this could be the perfect opportunity to join Electrolux within the Digital Product Organization!
https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/lifeatelectrolux
