Mobile Architect to Tre

Welcome to Tre, the telecom operator that has managed to grow into a large, well-functioning company - without losing the energy of the small startup. A bit like a punk who started using a bicycle helmet. We go to work to develop, build, and maintain products, systems, and networks to give our customers the best possible digital experience. Tre Technology is unique in the industry, as we have all systems and functions in-house. At Tre, we work with Swedish and Danish mobile networks and IT environments. Do you want to join? Nice!
The Radio Strategy team is shaping Tre's technical development in our Danish and Swedish networks. We are in an exciting period where we both are setting long-term strategies for several years to the here and now in front of new functions-an exciting journey to drive the evolution and transformation of mobile systems towards the next-generation architecture.
During the Stockholm Marathon, we were the first in Sweden to showcase 5G stand-alone with slicing in the public network. New Technology is already here, and more are on the way! Join us in the next wave of groundbreaking technologies driven by Tre's leading innovation.
About the position
You will contribute to evolving Tre's radio network by introducing the latest technologies, such as 5G stand-alone and network slicing. The Radio Strategy team has broad responsibility for three main areas: radio network functionality, business development in close cooperation with Danish and Swedish business departments, and device testing for Sweden. Your role will focus on the two first areas.
As a Mobile Architect, you will be involved in the entire development chain-from analysis to implementation. Your focus can quickly shift from details in the features/ functionality to analyzing the overall perspective of the technical solution. Furthermore, you will support customer complaint troubleshooting with expertise within the radio network. You will manage your tasks independently with the team and collaborate closely with all network- and commercial product teams within Tre's organization in Sweden and Denmark.
You will look forward to
• an exciting role with great opportunities to influence and contribute with your skills
• daily working with the latest technologies where we, as a team, transform 5G services and bring better services to our customers
• join a company that delivers critical infrastructure; your role directly contributes to the community benefit and ensures that essential functions run smoothly
• workplace that is a proud partner of Women in Tech and Tjejer Kodar and that we top the list among women in Tech to choose Three as a future employer, according to Karriärsnätverket
Who are you?
To be successful and enjoy the position, you should be a team player and have a drive to run projects on your own with support from the team. You need several years of experience in a similar role and a previous background in the telecom or similar industry. Our systems are becoming increasingly automated, so it is a bonus if you have experience in Python and scripting with SQL.
The position will require a great deal of interaction with the Swedish and Danish organizations, so good communication skills, including fluent speaking and writing in English and, preferably, Swedish, are required.
Your application
Please send your application via this ad (we do not accept applications via email). When you connect with your application, please answer the questions we asked below. If you have questions, please contact recruiting manager Peter Dahlberg.
We look forward to receiving and reading your application!
