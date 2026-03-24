ML / Software engineer at Conversy
Conversy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Conversy AB i Stockholm
At Conversy, you will build the software that makes cutting-edge speech and language AI run in the real world. You will design, build, and own production systems - working in a near-research environment where what you ship today was an experiment last month.
About Conversy
Conversy is the leading company in voice and speech technology, with products for meeting assistants, subtitling, and more. We deliver a globally unique combination of voice biometrics, speech processing, and generative AI - supporting both cloud and on-prem - to some of Sweden's largest organisations as well as global actors in intelligence and media. We are a small, high-trust team where members rely on each other with important decisions and deliver to end users daily.
What you will do
Design, build, and own production-grade backend services and APIs that power our AI-driven products.
Integrate and operationalize machine learning models - including LLMs, RAG pipelines, and speech processing models - into reliable, scalable software.
Work in a near-research environment, translating recent advances in ML into production systems.
Take responsibility for security, infrastructure, and hosting setups, including Kubernetes-based deployments.
Contribute to improving performance, reliability, and observability across our platform.
Collaborate with product and customer-facing teams to understand and solve real-world problems without obvious answers.
Who you are
You think like a modern software engineer - you write auto-tested code that you deploy the same day you wrote it.
You proactively share your progress and are always ready to lend a hand in a small, interdisciplinary team.
You take ownership and appreciate that a customer phone call today can lead to an experimental feature shipped next week.
You are curious about machine learning and have integrated models and frameworks (PyTorch, Haystack) in software systems.
You have deployed code to containerized infrastructure and understand basic security practices or are ready to learn on the job.
You have a degree in a relevant field or something you can show to be equivalent and are in the first few years of your career.
Practical details
Location: On-site in downtown Stockholm.
Contract: Permanent position after a six-month probationary period.
Send your application to daniel.armyr@conversy.ai
. No cover letter required. Send your CV and a link to a piece of code that shows your development style.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23
E-post: daniel.armyr@conversy.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Conversy AB
(org.nr 559277-4490), https://www.conversy.ai
Regeringsgatan 88 (visa karta
)
111 39 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9815687