ML / Computer-Vision Engineer Earth Observation

Location: Stockholm (hybrid) or remote in Sweden
Reports to: Geospatial Lead / Head of Data
Type: Full-time
Role summary
You'll design, train, and productionize EO-specific computer-vision models (segmentation, detection, temporal) and operational dynamics at industrial sites. Your work goes end-to-end: data, modeling, evaluation, deployment, monitoring, and retraining-integrated into our product platform.
What you'll do
Build and fine-tune models for multispectral/SAR imagery (e.g., U-Net, Mask R-CNN, temporal networks).

Create reproducible training pipelines (data versioning, augmentation for multi-band/SAR, robust eval suites).

Define domain-aware metrics (m3 volume estimation, per-AOI precision/recall, temporal deltas).

Implement explainability (XAI) and physics-aware validation against ground truth.

Partner with data engineers to ship scalable batch/online inference (tiling/COGs, caching, batching).

Set up model monitoring, drift detection, and scheduled retraining (MLflow/Kubeflow/CI).

Contribute to platform APIs and features for visualization and alerting.

Must-have
3-6 years in ML/CV with hands-on satellite/multispectral and/or SAR data.

Strong in PyTorch or TensorFlow; practical experience with U-Net/Mask R-CNN and temporal methods.

Proven experience building reproducible pipelines and spatial evaluation metrics.

Solid understanding of EO artefacts (clouds, shadows, atmospheric effects) and their impact on models.

Proficient Python; EO tooling familiarity (GDAL, rasterio, xarray).

Nice-to-have
Experience with volume estimation from overhead imagery, sensor fusion, SAR techniques.

Pansharpening, mosaicking, and production deployments in cloud environments.

Cost-aware inference at scale (GPU/spot, tiling/COGs, smart batching).

Why Centersource
Build the core intelligence behind a Sweden-based product that informs real business decisions.

Fast path to production (architecture pilot rollout) with clear impact.

Autonomy, focused scope, and quick decision cycles within a senior product team.

How to apply
Send your CV/portfolio/GitHub plus a short note on EO/CV projects you've shipped to mai@centersource.io
Subject: ML/CV Engineer (EO).
Working language: English; Swedish is a plus. Applicants must have the right to work in Sweden.

