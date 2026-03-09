Migrations Analyst Tester to FNZ
FNZ (Europe) Designated Activity Company filial / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos FNZ (Europe) Designated Activity Company filial i Stockholm
Role Description
The Migration Team within FNZ has accountability for managing the end-to-end delivery lifecycle for all Migration projects within FNZ. The role is working in this team ensuring that the Migration deliveries are delivered to a superior quality standard, given the complexity of the data migration aspect of these deliveries and the sensitive nature of the data, quality assurance is a critical component of these deliveries.
This position has responsibility for the testing of the FNZ's Migration Process. This includes working both independently and within a team to analyse, determine and execute internal testing requirements. The role involves working with analysts, the Test Lead and Senior Test Analyst(s) to determine and identify any new testing requirements and liaising with IT development and analysts to ensure that testing specifications are delivered to the highest quality.
High attention to detail;
English on communicative level;
Knowledge and experience of RDBMS, data modelling and SQL;
ISTQB Foundation qualified (preferred)
Experience/Knowledge in test automation frameworks and tools would be an advantage;
Analytical thinking, good communication and time management skills;
Familiarity with financial products and markets would be an advantage;
Confident, able to apply a structured approach;
Ideally educated to graduate level.
About FNZ
Our culture is what drives us. It's at the heart of who we are and everything we do. It's what inspires, excites and moves us forward. Our ambition is to create a culture for growth, one that opens up limitless opportunities for our employees, customers and the wider world. At FNZ we know that great impact is only possible with great teamwork.
That's why we value the strength and diversity of thought in our global team.
The FNZ Way is the cornerstone of what we do. It is comprised of four values that set the standard for how everyone at FNZ interacts with each other, with our customers, and with all our diverse stakeholders around the world.
Customer obsessed for the long-term
Think big and make an impact
Act now and own it all the way
Challenge, commit and win together
Read more about The FNZ Way and our values: www.fnz.com/culture
Commitment to Equal Opportunities
At FNZ, we recognise that diversity, equity and inclusion are important factors contributing to our success. We embrace the unique perspective and capabilities of our current and future employees, which will help us continue to drive innovation and achieve our business goals. Recruitment decisions at FNZ are made in a non-discriminatory manner without regard to gender, ethnicity/race, faith, age, nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, socio-economic background, disability or military veteran status where all applicants and employees are valued and respected.
In addition, we want to ensure accessibility needs are well supported, if you require specific support please advise us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare FNZ (Europe) Designated Activity Company filial
(org.nr 516412-4611), http://www.fnz.com Arbetsplats
FNZ Europe Designated Activity Company filial Jobbnummer
9786115