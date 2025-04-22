Migration Lead
2025-04-22
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are seeking an experienced business Migration Lead to oversee the deployment of SAP-based activities within our procurement organization. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in procurement processes, ERP implementation, and project management.
Job Responsibilities
Data Strategy and Planning: Develop and implement a data migration strategy that aligns with the overall project goals and timelines. Secure data quality standards are set, data mapping, and data conversion processes defined to ensure data integrity and consistency.
Master Data Management: Support the strategy and creation, maintenance, and governance of master data related to procurement, such as supplier information, material data, and purchasing info records.
Coordination and Collaboration: Lead and coordinate efforts among data providers, cross-functional teams, and other partners to gather, validate, and migrate data. Requires close collaboration with project manager in ERP Program as well as local process representatives to understand process as this can have impact on how to visualize or extract data. Facilitate communication between IT, procurement, and other business units to ensure alignment and address any data- and/or migration related issues.
Data Migration Execution: Utilize SAP S/4 HANA migration tools and methodologies to transfer data from legacy systems to the new ERP system. Ensure data cleansing, transformation, and validation activities are defined to ensure the migrated data supports business processes effectively.
Testing and Validation: Develop and execute data migration test plans, identify and resolve data migration issues, ensuring that the data is fit for use in the new system.
Who You Are
You have strong technical expertise in data migration and in data management.
You should have a relevant university degree or a solid educational background, ideally in project management, industrial engineering, business management, or a related field. Your technical skills should include a deep understanding of SAP S/4 HANA, data migration tools, and data management principles. You will be responsible for managing complex projects, coordinating multiple stakeholders, and ensuring deadlines are met.
Analytical skills are crucial for this role, as you will need to be proficient in data analysis, data quality assessment, and problem-solving. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders. Fluency in English is mandatory, and knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
In our team, Program Enablement (SNDE), we are a diverse team with the objective of driving the TRATON & Scania Procurement transformation into a new Process & IT Landscape, enabled by SAP and other best of breed solutions. As a team we emphasize and value high integrity and a will to contribute in elevating ways of working and development of the team where each individual plays a crucial role.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-06. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Rasmus Johansson, Head of Program Enablement, rasmus.johansson@scania.com
