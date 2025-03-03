Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE (Online)
2025-03-03
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
We are currently looking to strengthen our organization with developers who have deep knowledge of the Dynamics platform and experience with integration technologies in the Azure platform to work on a customer management and trading platform.
With your team, you directly contribute to Vattenfall's vision to become fossil-free within one generation and enable customers to make that choice.
You will become part of Customer IT. Customer IT develops and operates specialized IT solutions closely together with business colleagues to create value for our customers. Customer IT is set up locally, in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, and Poland. Customer IT Nordics is divided into four teams located in Sweden. In this role as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE (Online) developer, you must be self-motivated, proactive, and analytical. You feel personally committed to achieving the team's goals and success.
Finally, you are a person who wants to develop colleagues by proactively coaching and supporting them.
Your tasks and responsibilities
You will provide expertise in the areas of implementation of an ongoing project, governance, and technical support to ensure software solutions are designed, developed, and implemented in Dynamics and Azure to meet business needs. You will assist in planning, designing, and customizing new Dynamics solutions. You will also work with continuous improvements of the delivered services.
Key Objectives in the role
Dynamics 365 CE Solution Design
Dynamics 365 CE Plug-in Development
Integrations and technologies built in Azure
Qualifications
At least 3-5 years of related experience in developing and maintaining Dynamics 365 CE applications.
You have experience of working in Azure
Fluent in English in writing and verbally
Preferable fluent in Swedish in writing and verbally
You worked in an agile environment and practiced agile software development
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager Vidhu Agarwal vidhu.agarwal@vattenfall, com. For more information about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström and Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 23rd of March 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9196302