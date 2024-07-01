Method developer
2024-07-01
Scania CV AB
General
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system, by developing safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for people and the planet.
It is a bold and an exciting journey with no finite end. Our innovative spirit and determination are what keep us going until we reach the science-based targets that Scania, as one of the pioneers of the industry, has proudly committed to.
Within that the E/E-sector at Scania including embedded development is as well undergoing a large transformation to become more flow-oriented and with the goal to develop faster and with better quality! This affects on how around 1000 employees are working with development of Scania's electrical and embedded systems.
Of importance to succeed is to have clear structures, processes and information management in place. The transformation within Embedded Systems means that present way of working is needed to be challenged and updated. Additional, increasing of legal requirements nowadays in this area, as example Software Update Management system (SUMS) and Cyber Security Management System (CSMS), challenge this transformation.
The Team
Embedded Method development team (EEDDM) is fresh and growing fast. Together with all co-workers involved in embedded process and tool development we either improve existing or develop new methods that are used across the organization TRATON. With a high focus on safety and quality, our aim is to increase the speed in our product development without jeopardizing the premium level from our products. The team, which consists of different people from around the world, is currently working in a modern workflow both remotely and on side.
Your new Job
Some examples of your working tasks as method developer could be:
* Define a method or a concept by collecting experience and deep diving in the needs.
* Develop the method itself by discussing with stakeholders and describing it in a documented way.
* Identify the need of tools and in that matter define the functions specifications.
* Implement the methods by teaching, coaching and defend your method to the stakeholders.
* Maintenance is also part of your responsibility where you will implement improvements and adapt the methods
* for the new business needs and based in the implementation experience.
As you might already read out you will work cross-functional and cross-organizational in a global environment as well as be involved in all project phases from early concept development onwards. You will be networking to a large extent.
In our team we have an open atmosphere when it comes to expression opinions and encourage our employees to act with integrity in order to feel proud of what we deliver and take responsibility for what we do.
If you appreciate tasks where you can use your strategic overview and your values to guide others in doing what's right, then don't hesitate and join us!
Your Profile
As our new method developer you need to have good communication skills as well as good inter-personal skills. You come with a system architect or system development background preferably in embedded systems or you have a technical background. It will be a plus if you have knowledge of cyber security, Software update or worked as a System owner.
Your ability to see the whole picture and how different parts within the Requirements Engineering domain will be an asset in this role.
As a person, you are truly interested in other people's opinions to understand their needs of different method users and propose solutions. You should be able to transfer your work results in a clear and simple way either verbally or in a presentation form to stakeholders and also document technical instructions and guidelines.
Since you will be working in an international environment you can express yourself fluently, both in speech and writing, in English.
We offer
At Scania Software factory, we want you to succeed and develop, and together we contribute to a sustainable future.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as a mutual performance bonus, occupational pension, distance working in Sweden, flexible working hours, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer our direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje, the Scania Job Express.
Contact Information
Please get in touch with me, the hiring manager:
Sascha Sturm, sascha.sturm@scania.com
