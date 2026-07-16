MEP Lead
Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2026-07-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB i Malmö
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige
Winthrop Technologies is Europe's only dedicated data centre delivery partner, offering full turnkey solutions from design through to construction and commissioning. Headquartered in Dublin, we deliver projects across Europe and have become the most trusted name in our sector.
We are currently seeking an experienced MEP Lead to join our project team in Skelleftea, Sweden. This role will be responsible for leading all Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing activities on site, ensuring delivery is achieved safely, on programme, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
• Lead and manage all Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing activities across the project lifecycle
• Oversee and coordinate day-to-day MEP site operations with the wider project team
• Ensure QA/QC processes are implemented and maintained in line with project specifications and standards
• Coordinate project schedules with Planners, Project Managers, subcontractors, consultants, and design teams
• Lead MEP subcontractor performance, including progress tracking, manpower planning, and coordination meetings
• Ensure all subcontractor documentation, including safety documentation, is maintained and up to date
• Chair and attend Site Meetings, Engineering Reviews, Planning Meetings, and Handover Meetings
• Liaise with the design team to ensure construction information and technical submissions are aligned with programme requirements
• Review drawings, technical submittals, and ensure effective MEP coordination across all services
• Drive health & safety standards and promote a strong safety culture across all MEP activities
• Support commercial management through tracking variations, cost control, and attendance at weekly commercial meetings
• Prepare and issue progress reports to senior management and key stakeholders
• Oversee MEP snagging activities and ensure timely close-out
• Proactively identify, manage, and resolve technical, design, and coordination issues
Skills & Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Building Services, or similar discipline
• 8 + years' experience within the MEP construction sector, with a strong leadership background
• Proven experience managing Mechanical and Electrical systems on large-scale construction projects
• Strong knowledge of MEP coordination, sequencing, and programme delivery
• Excellent leadership, organisational, and communication skills
• Strong technical understanding of MEP systems, installation methodologies, and commissioning processes
• Proven ability to lead subcontractors and multidisciplinary teams to deliver projects successfully
• Data centre, industrial, or mission-critical project experience is advantageous
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559212-8176)
Skeppsbron 7 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting AB Kontakt
Robert Murphy romurphy@winthrop.ie Jobbnummer
10004356