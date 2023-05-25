Medical Manager
At Beiersdorf, we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. For 140 years, we have developed innovative skin and body care products for well-known brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, Hansaplast, Labello, Atrix and Dubbeldusch. We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
As Medical Manager you will lead and steer the Nordic health care professional management in order to build the brand and win recommendation in a highly competitive environment.
You will have knowledge and understanding of medical cosmetics, active ingredients & mode of action and how it gives value to the doctor and patients.
Your Tasks
Develop and execute annual local professional medical marketing plan with a clear strategy and measurable objectives
Implements clinical studies and participates in Global studies.
Identifies the opportunities to grow the business profitably & strategically
Understand and contributes to Eucerin strategy: medicalization & expert positioning
Leads Eucerin's Medical/Scientific-based awareness campaigns, exploiting in synergy with Marketing/Digital/S&CM congresses and clinical studies
Responsible for field and medical teams goal setting, tools, priorities and task definition in order to reach set goals.
Continuously monitor results and improves in a joint effort with Marketing and Sales Teams
Provides continuous effective training to medical visit team together with Nordic Training Manager in sales technique/negotiation, and territory management and products portfolio.
Your Profile
Bachelor degree Life Science
In depth experience in a similar role
International experience or work with global headquarters is valued
Entrepreneurial Mind with strong 'Can Do' Attitude
Strong in relationship building and management
Deep knowledge within skin care and dermatological science incl. clinical studies
Team Player & leader with strong communication and presentation skills
Fluent in English
Applications & CVs in English
