Mechatronic Engineer to Husqvarna Construction
Husqvarna AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Partille Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Partille
2024-06-04
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Partille
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of this?
We are now looking for a
Mechatronic Engineer to Husqvarna Construction
Do you like to be involved in the whole development process and wish to be able to use your ideas and your creativity? Do you want to create world leading machines? Join our team in Jonsered to help us shape the future within construction machinery!
What we can offer
We offer a creative and inspiring engineering environment with the freedom and resources to innovate at work. We combine the advantages of small independent empowered product teams with the benefits of being part of the global Husqvarna Group with access to state of the art technologies. You will be part of a great team where we work together to develop new innovative solutions.
Our mission for the Dust and Slurry Product Area is to be the innovation market leader in protecting our customers from exposure to dust and slurry on construction job sites and beyond. The Dust and Slurry Engineering Team is located in our headquarter in Jonsered, Sweden and consists of 10 highly engaged mechanical-, electrical-, prototype- and testing engineers. We are now looking for a highly motivated Mechatronic Engineer.
Job description
You will be involved in the whole development process from idea generation, conceptual CAD design and CAE evaluation to prototype creation (e.g. 3D printing) and real life testing. The job includes tight cooperation with different parts of the organization such as project and product management, industrial design, aftermarket and manufacturing but also with suppliers, customers and external certification bodies. There will be excellent opportunities to grow your competence and to do something different, always with a lot of variation in your daily work.
In this role, you will be responsible for gathering and defining system and component-level requirements, focusing primarily on hardware (HW) and software (SW). You will actively participate in the development of machine control and electric drive systems, emphasizing both HW and SW, collaborating internally and externally.
Additionally, you will ensure that the designs are functionally safe and compliant with relevant standards. You will get a good understanding of market trends and end customer needs to be able to take this into the development processes.
You will also be part of
creating the technology roadmap and align with long term product roadmap
and driving prototype builds Develop HW and SW for prototype machine, e.g. 3D printed parts + Arduino
product improvement and field quality issues
building / developing test riggs and automation with our Test- and Verification department. Both with subsystems and complete machines
Location
Our office is located, just outside of Gothenburg next to the creative environment of "Jonsereds Fabriker" with the nature just outside the door. A setting which invites both for adventures as well as recreational lunch breaks.
Who are you?
We believe that you worked with similar tasks for a couple of years and are looking for your next challenge. You enjoy working together as a team and sharing knowledge, while you are committed to deliver on our promises.
Qualifications:
University degree in mechatronics or similar
Preferably experience from hands-on practical work
Experience from Catia, Smarteam, Teamcenter is considered beneficial
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We Care, We are Committed and We are Courageous.
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations
For more information about the position please contact hiring manager Christian Nyberg, R&D Manager at Christian.nyberg@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions.. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se
We globally serve 4 main business segments: Concrete Surfaces & Floors, Concrete Sawing & Drilling, Light Demolition and Natural Stone. Our equipment and related diamond tools are primarily used in the renovation and construction of commercial properties, in infrastructure projects such as highways and bridges. We do business in over 100 countries and have employees in 40 countries.
Buzzwords: Mechanical Engineering, innovation, technology, concepts, agile, customer interaction, teamwork, global cooperation, personal development, machine development Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Jons Väg 19 (visa karta
)
433 75 JONSERED Arbetsplats
Jonseredskontoret Jobbnummer
8727049