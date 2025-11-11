Mechanical Testing Engineer (Hands-On Role)
2025-11-11
A Snapshot of Your Day
Step into a hands-on role where you drive the future of materials reliability and safety. Join our dynamic team of 15 dedicated materials professionals and take the lead in planning and executing advanced mechanical and thermo-mechanical tests. You'll collaborate closely with R&D and engineering teams, ensuring our test rigs and equipment are always ready for the next challenge. Imagine yourself evaluating test results with precision, supporting structural safety work, and making a real impact on the performance of critical components. If you're passionate about innovation and eager to grow in a diverse, inclusive environment, this is your opportunity to shine.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You perform advanced mechanical and thermo-mechanical tests, including Thermo-Mechanical Fatigue (TMF), Tensile, Impact, and Low Cycle Fatigue (LCF) testing.
* You evaluate and interpret test results, delivering clear and accurate insights.
* You plan and coordinate testing activities in partnership with R&D and engineering teams.
* You support and organize maintenance of mechanical test rigs and related equipment.
* You contribute to structural safety work, including risk assessments and integrity evaluations, and follow up with metallographic analysis when needed.
What You Bring
* You hold a Master's degree (MSc) in Materials Technology or a closely related field, with at least 3 years of relevant experience.
* You have hands-on expertise with mechanical testing equipment and procedures, and are familiar with TMF, LCF, and metallographic techniques.
* You demonstrate strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
* You are fluent in English; Swedish language skills are a plus.
* You bring experience with MATLAB and Python for data analysis, and proficiency in Microsoft Office for documentation and reporting.
About the Team
You'll join a collaborative and inclusive group of 15 materials technicians, engineers, and experts who are passionate about advancing materials and structural integrity. Our team thrives on diversity, drawing strength from a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives. We work closely together to deliver high-impact projects, support each other's growth, and maintain a stimulating environment with cutting-edge testing capabilities. Inclusion and belonging are at the heart of our culture, and we believe that every voice matters.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 284051 not later than 2025-12-12.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Martin Sjöberg
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-12
