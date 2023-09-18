Mechanical & Piping Engineer
2023-09-18
Perstorp AB faces an exciting, expansive future with many upcoming investments, focusing on sustainability and growth.
Perstorp's Global Technology & Investment organization (GTI) consists of a team of about 100+ professionals. Our competence is a main enabler for development of Perstorp's business and production, with a global portfolio of over 150 projects. Main drivers for PCG:s acquisition of Perstorp were its recognized position within Sustainability as well as Technology in the specialty chemicals markets. We are very proud of this recognition and are now in a position where we can add more value, both to existing business and through the identified additional Growth projects.
We are now looking for a mechanical & piping engineer to strengthen or global project organization, GTI (Global Technology & Investment).
Typical work tasks
• Lead the engineering work within your discipline in accordance with our project model and ensure that the design complies with applicable regulations, laws and standards.
• Coordinate the engineering work, within your own discipline but also towards other disciplines within the project.
• Act as a role model in Health & Safety, according to Perstorp core values, to internal as well as external resources.
• Deliver cost estimates as well as time and resource plans for the various project phases.
• Support with continuous improvements to the processes and documents used in our project work.
• Close collaboration with our global sites, including site visits during project execution
• Support our procurement department with technical documentation and act as a technical expert when evaluating tenders/offers.
Good to know
You will be part of a team of five employees and about fifteen consultants, located in our offices both in Perstorp and Stenungsund. You will report to the Manager Mechanical, Piping & Construction, Global Technology and Investment. The role will be located in Stenungsund or Perstorp and assignments in other locations, both nationally and internationally, will occur as a natural part of the work. Perstorp has a flexible approach when it comes to "working from home", but we don't believe in a Company where the employees always are working from home.
Our expectations
You should have experience as a mechanical & piping engineer. You have a college/university degree with a relevant focus or equivalent knowledge. As you will work closely with the local business and be involved in international projects, good language skills in both English and Swedish are required.
You find it easy to create relationships, and collaborate, with others. Communication, both verbal and written, is one of your strengths. You are structured and thorough in your way of working. You make sure to deliver within your area of responsibility and meet the agreed deadlines.
To be successful in this role, experience from the following areas is an advantage
• Pre-studies, basic engineering, detail engineering
• Technical specifications
• PED
• Cost calculations
• 3D modelling software (E3D, Plant 3D, or similar)
• Construction support / supervision
• Commissioning work
• Project/discipline lead experience
• Owners engineer for EPCM contracts
To find out more about the position, please contact Henrik Trulsén, Manager Process Automation, phone 0766 342 505.
