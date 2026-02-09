Mechanical Lead Engineer, Lund
2026-02-09
Do you enjoy product development and want to be involved in the creation from sketch to finished product? Now you have the chance to become an important part of our mechanics group and help us shape future products. In this role, you have good opportunities to be part of and influence our development journey! We are now looking for a Mechanical Lead Engineer to our Multi Channel Products team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Your future team
We're a team of 20 passionate mechanical engineers of all ages and backgrounds who share a love for technology and solving complex challenges. We place a strong emphasis on creativity, collaboration, and openness. You'll find yourself surrounded by supportive colleagues who are always eager to help and contribute to your growth. We have a fantastic collaboration and team spirit. As an employee of the MCP (Multi Channel Products) mechanics group, you will participate actively in projects with different challenges and focuses. We often develop completely new products with innovation possibilities. At MCP we develop, Multidirectional cameras, Panoramic cameras and Modular cameras.
What you'll do here as a Mechanical Lead Engineer
As Lead Engineer for our mechanics team, you will play a key role in structuring and driving the mechanical development process in your product project. Together with the project manager, you will plan and coordinate activities, ensuring that priorities, schedules, and resources are aligned. You will guide the mechanical engineers, build efficient ways of working, and secure smooth collaboration with other disciplines and global suppliers. While much of your focus will be on creating clarity, structure, and teamwork, you will also stay closely involved in the technical development - contributing your expertise and curiosity to shape smart, reliable, and innovative mechanical solutions.
As you will have significant responsibility for developing new products, often taking them from the initial concept stage through to the finished product, you will also work closely with the implementation of the product in volume production. In this phase, you will collaborate with quality engineers, production technicians, suppliers, and other stakeholders.
Who are you?
We're looking for a passionate and hands-on product development engineer to lead the mechanical development of our next-generation Multi Channel products. You are someone who thrives on solving complex engineering challenges while inspiring others to do their best work.
You bring structure, clear communication, and an easygoing, collaborative approach. You lead by example staying close to the technical details while guiding your team forward.
We believe you hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering and have at least 5 years of experience in mechanical design and product development. Experience with die-casting, injection molding, production, mechanical and environmental testing is highly valued. Proficiency in 3D CAD and fluency in English, both written and spoken, are essential.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Does this sound interesting...? Join our mechanics group and help us create the future! We go through applications continuously so don't wait to send in yours!
