Mechanical Integration Engineer
2024-03-07
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Are you a Design Engineer looking for a new role, in which your leadership and collaboration skills could thrive?
At Engineering you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury mobility from Volvo. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. Are you interested in design and connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people, the environment, and our urge to create a superior driving experience? Engineering is the place for you to prosper.
The department Mechanical Architecture & Integration in the unit Complete vehicle has the responsibility to coordinate mechanical and geometric system integration of complete cars and platforms. The car is divided into seven blocks, each one under the responsibility of a Block Leader. We are looking for a Mechanical integration engineer to the Platform group.
What you'll do
As a Mechanical Integration Engineer you will facilitate the concept development in your area of the car in the later part of the concept phase, and further balancing of design solution into the engineering phase. You will balance the geometric requirements and solutions from among others: Attribute Leaders, Product Design and Manufacturing to an agreed and well-functioning car. This important phase is the foundation for all further development work. The role also includes to propose or design own suggestions for design solutions and to support Block Leaders with data for reporting in the various decision-making forums. Good communication skills are required in this cross-functional role and you will build and maintain an extensive network throughout the company.
As the car industry right now is entering a new era you will also play an important part of the transformation for Volvo cars and Mechanical Architecture & Integration in the adaptation to these new times. A positive mindset also when the goal isn't clearly defined is an important competence.
Main responsibilities:
* Guide the concept development in the area
* Balancing of design solution into the industrial phase
* Balancing geometric requirements and solutions
* Develop design proposals for technical solutions/manufacturing process in CATIA V5
* Perform benchmark studies on competitors
* Orchestrate Vehicle Integration meetings
We are looking for someone with a technical education (BSc or equivalent, for example through years of practice) who has basic knowledge of product development processes within automotive. Experience from Team Centre Engineering and VisMockup is meritorious as well as knowledge in CATIA V5. You possess the ability to coordinate cross functional teams and meetings within different areas. You are also experienced in working with Microsoft office as well as fluent in English written and spoken.
On a personal level, you consider yourself to be curious and vision oriented with a good sense of being analytical and structured. You are a skilled communicator and are comfortable with argue your case in front of larger groups. You also have technical and leadership skills and are creative and self-managed in your day-to-day job, while collaborating with the team. Finally, you have an open and positive mindset! Ersättning
